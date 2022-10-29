Newspaper headlines: 'Johnson will attend COP27' and 'Truss hacked'Published16 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, While several of the papers ask readers if they remembered to change their clocks - political developments lead most of them. The Sunday Times reports that Rishi Sunak risks undermining Britain's position as a world leader on green issues if he stands by his decision not to attend COP27. The paper's main image is of paramedics helping a victim after a stampede in South Korea's capital Seoul.By BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Observer also looks at Mr Sunak's decision not to attend COP27. The paper reports that former prime minister Boris Johnson is planning to attend the climate summit, which could be seen as a criticism of Mr Sunak and an attempt to improve profile. Sources close to Johnson did not deny that he was preparing to go to the event, the paper says.Image caption, More than £530,000 donated to Mr Sunak this year came from supporters with fossil fuel links, the Sunday Mirror reports. It puts the new prime minister's decision not to attend the global climate summit under the spotlight, the paper says. The paper also looks at claims Liz Truss's phone was hacked by foreign agents.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph says Mr Sunak is planning to crack down on crime, making it one of the government's top priorities next month after the Autumn Statement. "We want to get officers on to the front line doing what they are supposed to do which is preventing and solving crime," a government source tells the paper. For the Telegraph the pledge amounts to stamping out what it says is "woke policing".Image caption, It's Mr Sunak's decision to scrap Mr Johnson's £250m plan for a new royal yacht that leads the Sunday Express. Elsewhere on the front page, the paper reports on a video from the Princess of Wales for Addiction Awareness Week.Image caption, The irreverent Daily Star splashes on "wet lettuce" Liz Truss's phone being hacked by Russian spies. "Is it just the tip of the iceberg?" the paper asks.Image caption, In an exclusive interview, Simon Cowell tells the Sun on Sunday how becoming a father saved him from a "dark" obsession with work. The paper also reports the claims that Liz Truss's phone was hacked by Russian agents.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.WHY DO WE PROCRASTINATE?: James Marriott speaks to expert Dr Piers SteelMARTIN LEWIS EXPLAINS: Should you stick or twist on your mortgage?