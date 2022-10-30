Newspaper headlines: 'Migrant centre horror' and 'PM mulls COP U-turn'Published1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The fire attack at a migrant centre in Dover is featured in several of Monday's papers. The Mail says witnesses described seeing a "laughing" man target the facility with three incendiary devices. It comes amid fears over the number of migrants that have crossed the Channel to the UK this year, the paper reports. It also says concerns are growing over the conditions at a second asylum processing site in Kent.Image caption, Home Secretary Suella Braverman's plans to relieve overcrowding at the asylum processing centre in Kent lead the Telegraph. Overcrowding at the site worsened on Sunday as hundreds of migrants were transferred there after the centre in Dover came under attack, the paper reports. It says the Home Office is drawing up proposals for spot booking rooms rather than reserving entire hotels as part of the measures.Image caption, The Express also looks at the fire attack on the Dover migrant centre. The paper reports that two were hurt when the devices exploded. The bomb squad deactivated one device found in the attacker's car in a petrol station, it says. Elsewhere, the paper warns food prices could rise again after Putin abandoned the internationally brokered grain deal with Ukraine.Image caption, The Guardian says ministers are accused of creating "wild west" conditions in matters of national security by the increased use of personal email and phones to conduct confidential business. The paper's main image is of a man paying tribute at a memorial in Itaewon to those who were killed in a crush there over the weekend. The paper also reports a new round of cuts at the BBC could drastically reduce local radio programming in England.Image caption, And the i reports Mr Sunak is prepared to U-turn on his decision not to attend the COP27 climate conference after backlash from his party. The paper also says the attack on the migrant centre in Dover happened as Ms Braverman faces calls to quit over the conditions at the Kent site.Image caption, The Mirror says the NHS is facing its worst winter on record as doctors fear a mix in Covid and flu cases will spark a crisis.Image caption, The FT says Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to ditch the deal that allows Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports will lead to another jump in global food prices. Experts warn it will have "catastrophic consequences" for poorer nations, the paper notes.Image caption, The Sun says that an arrest is imminent after a troll who abused Chelsea defender Reece James has been tracked down to the Middle East. Mr James gave statements to Instagram, police and officials abroad, the paper says.Image caption, "Who's the Vladdy?" asks the Daily Star. The paper says the Ukrainian suspect Vladimir Putin has been replaced by three body doubles who have had plastic surgery.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.WHY DO WE PROCRASTINATE?: James Marriott speaks to expert Dr Piers SteelMARTIN LEWIS EXPLAINS: Should you stick or twist on your mortgage?