Newspaper headlines: Cabinet 'anger' at Braverman and 'tax rises for all'Published1 hour agoImage caption, Most of the papers focus on the political pressure piling on Home Secretary Suella Braverman. The Times reports that senior Tories have raised concerns her statement in the House of Commons on Monday - where she warned the UK faces an "invasion" of migrants - could fuel support for far-right extremists. The paper's main image is of a beleaguered-looking Ms Braverman on her way to Parliament.By BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Guardian also leads on the home secretary's woes. The paper focuses on Ms Braverman's insistence that she did not block plans to temporarily house some asylum seekers in local hotels to avoid overcrowding in migrant centres. But it notes her denial is contradicted by multiple sources who told the paper she had been repeatedly warned of overcrowding. It leads with a striking image of an asylum seeker behind a mesh fence in Manston, Kent.Image caption, Meanwhile, the i leads on Ms Braverman's admission that the UK's immigration and asylum system is "broken", despite 12 years of Conservative government. It notes that some cabinet members have started to wonder whether the home secretary is up to the job, as she "fights for her political life" for the second time in a matter of weeks.Image caption, And the Metro leads with the revelations that some 4,000 migrants have been crammed into holding centres built for just 1,500 people. It says the report, compiled by HM Prison Service, says many detainees have been forced to sleep on the floor of a converted military base, with some spending up to month at a centre which they should transit through in 24 hours.Image caption, While the Mail also splashes with Ms Braverman's admission that the UK's migrant crisis is spiralling out of control, it also carries comments from a Treasury official who warns of impending tax rises for the entire country. The official tells the paper the rises will be "rough" and most revenue will be raised through "stealth taxes" such as a freeze on income tax levels.Image caption, The Telegraph also leads with reports of impending tax rises, noting that the prime minster and the chancellor have agreed "tough decisions" must be taken to fill a £50bn budgetary black hole. It says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is planning a mix of £25bn in tax rises and £25bn in spending cuts. The story is accompanied by an image of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his wife and their dog standing the steps of Downing Street.Image caption, The Daily Express also has warnings of a "painful" Autumn Statement, and reveals that the pensions triple lock - which ensures pension payments rise by whichever is highest out of inflation, average earnings or 2.5% - could be under threat.Image caption, And the Star accuses MPs of "sweltering" in an overheated Westminster while thousands struggle with spiralling energy costs.