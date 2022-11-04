Newspaper review: UK faces 'longest-ever recession' and 'HMS WAG'Published40 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Most papers lead with the news that the UK is facing its longest recession in almost 100 years. The Times notes that the country is facing a two-year downturn, with unemployment forecast to almost double. It comes as the Bank of England raised interest rates in a bid to tackle spiralling inflation. The paper says around three million people are facing an extra £3,000 a year in mortgage repayments due to the decision.Image caption, The Telegraph reports that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is planning to raise capital gains tax on businesses in a bid to plug the government's £50bn fiscal black hole. Mr Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are understood to have agreed that those "with the broadest shoulders" should bear the bulk of measures taken to shore up public finances. But some businesses raise concerns that it could undermine their ability to operate.Image caption, The i also leads on news of the economic challenge facing the UK, with the paper reporting that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt accused Liz Truss's government of having had its head "stuck in the sand" over the scale of the crisis.Image caption, And the Financial Times reveals that interest rates are unlikely to rise much further, with Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey saying that the forecasted recession will likely bring inflation back down to the Bank's 2% target. But the paper warns the Bank is grappling with spiralling inflation that could rise as high as 10.9%.Image caption, The Metro also splashes on the UK's economic woes, with its front page noting that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has forecast "a very tough time" for families as he tries to get the public finances back under control.Image caption, And the Daily Express reports that a recession has hit the UK sooner than officials expected, with the economy entering a "challenging downturn" in the summer, rather than at the end of the year as previously expected.Image caption, The Guardian leads with the damning verdict of a judge who says a man who bled to death after the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017 was "failed at every stage" by emergency services. Victims of the bombing were left with an "interminable" wait for aid due to serious failures on the part of the emergency services, the court said. The judge also says that one man - John Atkinson - who died from his injuries "could and should have survived". The chief of the city's emergency services issued apologies and admitted "a great deal went wrong".Image caption, The Mirror splashes with a striking picture of eight-year-old Saffie-Rose Roussos, who was killed at the Manchester Arena bombing. Her parents tell the paper they believe their daughter could have survived her injuries if the emergency response hadn't been so poor. Her father tells the paper she was "badly let down" by officials.Image caption, And the Daily Mail asks "what has happened to our 999 services?" after they were accused of leaving victims of the bombing "dying on the floor without dignity" and of falling "far below the standard" they should have reached.Image caption, The Sun reveals that a luxury liner - which it dubs HMS WAG - is sailing towards Qatar, where it will house the wives and girlfriends (often dubbed "wags" by the tabloids) of England's World Cup squad. But the paper says the footballers have been banned from stepping foot on the massive ship, with the stars confined to a hotel bubble.Image caption, And the Daily Star reports that police fear an "army" of latex-wearing men could be running amok on Britain's streets, after a man in latex was arrested by officers. The story is accompanied by an attention-grabbing image as the tabloid says "and you thought this year couldn't get any weirder".BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.WHY DO WE PROCRASTINATE?: James Marriott speaks to expert Dr Piers SteelMARTIN LEWIS EXPLAINS: Should you stick or twist on your mortgage?