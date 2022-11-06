Newspaper headlines: Hacking gang targets VIPs and I'm a Celeb build-up

Newspaper headlines: Hacking gang targets VIPs and I'm a Celeb build-upPublished8 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, An investigation into a global hacking network that targets VIPs is the lead story for the Sunday Times. Private investigators linked to the City of London are using an India-based computer gang to target British businesses, government officials and journalists, the paper reports.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is in talks about halving pension reliefs for millions of higher rate taxpayers. According to the paper, "middle-class workers face paying up to £10bn more in income tax" - a "drastic" reduction on the relief they currently enjoy on their pensions contributions.Image caption, "Rishi's extra Bank Holiday for Charles!" is the splash for the Sunday Express. The paper leads with the news that the UK will enjoy "a holiday fit for a King" to mark the new monarch's coronation next year. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak proclaimed the additional holiday day for Monday, 8 May 2022, the paper says, with a picture of another royal - the Princess of Wales at England's Rugby League World Cup quarter-final - also making the front page.Image caption, The Observer's main story says nurses in "large swathes" of the UK have voted to strike in the first-ever national action in the history of the Royal College of Nursing. The walkout will be the "biggest nursing strike in NHS history", the paper says, adding that the action is set to take place before Christmas. The formal results of the strike ballot will be announced next week.Image caption, "How can you let monster Boy George in the jungle?" is the headline from the Sunday Mirror. The paper reports that the singer taking part in ITV's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! has been "slammed" by a man he was convicted of attacking in 2007. He brands George, who was jailed over the offence, a "monster", saying he should not be allowed on the show.Image caption, A story on I'm a Celeb also leads the Sunday People, which reports claims MP Matt Hancock chose to enter the jungle in the hope it "will lead to a new career". The paper says the former health secretary turned to showbiz after accepting his resignation from the cabinet over a Covid lockdown guidelines breach "torpedoed his chances in top-level politics".Image caption, Matt Hancock is also pictured on the front page of the Daily Star in Sunday. It brands the MP a cockroach and refers to his forthcoming TV reality show appearance in a report suggesting the insects could be fuelling a climate catastrophe. The papers says experts believe cockroaches "may account for one-fifth of all the methane emissions on the planet".Image source, BBC SportImage caption, The Sun on Sunday reports claims that England and Brentford striker Ivan Toney is being investigated by Football Association officials over allegations he placed bets on games. The allegations relate to a period when Toney was at one of his previous clubs and there is no suggestion of any criminal activity by him or that he attempted to fix the outcome of any match, the paper states. Under FA rules, players face a ban on all football betting.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.A SHIP OF NIGHTMARES: Watch new comedy horror Wreck'SCOTTISH FLING': Join Martin Compston on an unforgettable trip across his home country