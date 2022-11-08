Newspaper headlines: 'Red alert for Earth' and PM 'turns on the Sharm'Published55 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A number of Tuesday's papers lead with news from the COP27 climate summit in Egypt. The i quotes UN Secretary-General António Guterres as saying: "We are on a highway to climate hell, with our foot still on the accelerator." It also says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak "tried to offer hope in his first major global appearance", telling the conference that climate change was an opportunity for clean growth.Image caption, Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley warned that a failure to tackle climate change could create one billion refugees by 2050 and accused rich nations of failing the developing world, according to the Guardian. Ms Mottley said in a speech that the industrial revolution had been achieved at the expense of poorer nations, but that they will also see the worst effects of climate change. "That is fundamentally unfair," she said.Image caption, The Mail leads with a call by UK-based charity War on Want for the UK to pay £1tn in compensation to poorer nations to help them deal with the impact of climate change. The headline reads: "Just what planet are they on!"Image caption, Mr Sunak "turned on the Sharm" at Cop27 with a series of meetings with world leaders and a "short but upbeat" speech, says the Metro. The paper describes the prime minister and French President Emmanuel Macron "bounding up to each other" for their first meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh and carries a picture of the two embracing.Image caption, The Express reports that talks between Britain and France over how to stop migrant channel crossings are in their "final stage" and that Mr Sunak is "optimistic" a deal can be reached.Image caption, The prime minister is also poised to announced an "energy security partnership" with the US, says the Telegraph. The paper reports that the deal would see the US sell billions of cubic metres of liquified natural gas to the UK over the coming year in order to avoid the need for blackouts.Image caption, The Times reports that the coming budget will see the government commit to increasing benefits, including the state pension, in line with inflation. The paper says the pledge will cost £11bn and will be intended to make sure the budget is seen as "fair and compassionate".Image caption, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is planning a "stealth raid" on inheritance tax as part of efforts to raise some £54bn through tax rises and spending cuts, according to the Financial Times. The paper says the move will hit traditional Tory voters but that the chancellor and prime minister agree that the wealthiest "must pay more" as they seek to shore up the nation's finances.Image caption, The Mirror says that a 30-year-old mum who died from a rare eye cancer has been dissected for a Channel 4 show in a TV first. The paper says Toni Crews "bravely gifted her body to help fight the disease" and that it is hoped the programme will educate millions on the science of cancer.Image caption, Love Island star Olivia Attwood wanted to remain in the I'm A Celebrity jungle but was forced to leave because of a medical issue, the Sun reports. The paper describes Ms Attwood as "heartbroken" and says her departure could mean comedian Sean Walsh and former health secretary Matt Hancock will join the show earlier than planned.Image caption, And the Star says that Scott Mitchell, widower of Dame Barbara Windsor, has claimed the spirit of the late TV star visits him at the home they shared. The paper quotes Mr Mitchell saying: "My skin tingles and I sense I am not alone... then Barbara is right there by my side".