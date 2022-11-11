Newspaper headlines: 'Kwarteng blames Truss' and Walliams' 'vile slurs'

Image caption,

A variety of stories feature on Friday's front pages. The Times leads with the first interview given by former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng since his sacking by Liz Truss last month. Speaking to TalkTV, Mr Kwarteng said he tried to warn Ms Truss against introducing too many measures all at once as part of the mini-budget. He claimed Ms Truss ignored his concerns and that he told her: "You will have two months if you carry on like this."