Newspaper headlines: 'Rumble in the jungle' and 'route out' from Raab

The Guardian leads with an exclusive story that senior civil servants were offered "respite or a route out" from working with Justice Secretary Dominic Raab again. The paper says the deputy prime minister allegedly left some staff "traumatised by his behaviour" in his previous stint leading the Ministry of Justice, with several deciding to move positions in the department ahead of his return. A source close to Mr Raab tells the paper he is "always professional" with staff.