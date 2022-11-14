Newspaper headlines: 'Tax rises for all' and 'last chance' to save NHS

Image caption,

The Sun leads with extracts from Piers Morgan's upcoming TalkTV interview with Cristiano Ronaldo, in which the Manchester United legend will accuse the club of betraying and forcing him out during his second spell at Old Trafford. The footballer says he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag, claiming he has been made a "black sheep" and that the club showed a lack of empathy following the death of his infant daughter earlier this year. The "bombshell interview" handily comes just as Ronaldo and other top footballers depart their clubs for a month on World Cup duty.