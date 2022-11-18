Newspaper headlines: 'They think it's all sober' and PM's fears for women

Newspaper headlines: 'They think it's all sober' and PM's fears for womenPublished30 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The World Cup features on many of Saturday's front pages. The Daily Mirror splashes with the decision to ban booze within stadiums just 48 hours before the controversial tournament kicks off in Doha. "They think it's all sober," the paper puns.Image caption, The same story leads the Daily Mail as it claims fans are furious with the late U-turn while VIPs are still being allowed to drink champagne and fine wines. But in lighter news Paddington is pictured back at Buckingham Palace - the toy bears laid in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II will explore the palace before being donated via the charity Barnardo's.Image caption, David Beckham is pictured on the front of the Guardian as the paper questions whether the World Cup may taint his brand; while the lead story raises more questions around the pay for guards working in Qatar. The paper says workers employed as security guards in a park "at the heart of Qatar's World Cup festivities appear to be being paid as little as 35 pence an hour". The guards interviewed by the paper are not contracted to Fifa.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph's headline features Prime Minister Rishi Sunak revealing his fears for the safety of women on UK streets, but the detail in the article covers the horrific murder of Zara Aleena after sexual predator Jordan McSweeney pleaded guilty to murdering the aspiring lawyer.Image caption, The i splashes on an exclusive claiming No 10 and the Treasury are at loggerheads over immigration - as the Treasury wants more migration to help fuel the economy and provide labour in the UK. Another story looks at various MPs claiming energy bills through the expenses system.Image caption, The Daily Express has an image of a happy Adele after she announced her return to Las Vegas. But the lead story looks at the cost-of-living crisis coming to Christmas as prices of turkeys rise by nearly a fifth.Image caption, The Conservatives' image of being fiscally prudent is being scrutinised in the Financial Times as it leads with criticism from Tory MPs, including former Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg. He claims the chancellor has taken the "easy option" by raising taxes.Image caption, The Labour leader is the centre of the Times's front page as he talks about his difficult teenage years while his mother was ill. Elsewhere, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley tells the paper he is continuing to root out bad behaviour in the force as he claims there are thousands of officers who are not fully deployable.Image caption, Finally, a different World Cup story leads the Daily Star which says England's players are waxing their legs to stay cool in the soaring Middle Eastern temperatures.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL: Louis Theroux Interviews Dame Judi DenchCARS V BIKES: Are the UK's roads too dangerous for cyclists?