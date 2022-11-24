Newspaper headlines: 'Referendum indy bin' and energy saving campaign

Image caption,

The prime minister is under further pressure from business leaders and unions to drop plans to scrap large numbers of EU laws next year amid fears of "significant disruption", the Financial Times reports. It notes that the move is among the key changes that have been pushed for by Tory eurosceptics. The paper is also one of a number to carry a picture of the German football team, who ahead of a match on Tuesday posed together with their hands over their mouths in an apparent protest at Fifa's decision to ban armbands supporting LGBT rights.