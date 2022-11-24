Newspaper headlines: 'Referendum indy bin' and energy saving campaign

Newspaper headlines: 'Referendum indy bin' and energy saving campaignPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A variety of stories lead Thursday's papers. Metro reports on a ruling by the Supreme Court that the Scottish government cannot hold another referendum on independence without the consent of the UK government. The paper says the decision was made on the grounds that Scots are not an "oppressed people", but quotes SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon vowing that "democracy won't be denied".Image caption, The i says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing a battle with "unhappy" Tory MPs who think the government is lacking a clear policy agenda. The paper adds that, for many MPs, Christmas "can't come soon enough" and that some are worried about the fate of their seats at the next election.Image caption, The prime minister is under further pressure from business leaders and unions to drop plans to scrap large numbers of EU laws next year amid fears of "significant disruption", the Financial Times reports. It notes that the move is among the key changes that have been pushed for by Tory eurosceptics. The paper is also one of a number to carry a picture of the German football team, who ahead of a match on Tuesday posed together with their hands over their mouths in an apparent protest at Fifa's decision to ban armbands supporting LGBT rights.Image caption, Ministers are preparing a "full-scale" £25m public information campaign to encourage people to cut their energy usage and bills, the Times reports. The paper says it's thought households could save up to £420 a year with no loss of comfort, and quotes Chancellor Jeremy Hunt saying they have a responsibility to lower usage to stop the country being "blackmailed" by Russian President Vladimir Putin.Image caption, The Telegraph reports on data due to be published by the health service setting out waiting times and in-person appointment levels at every GP surgery in England. The paper says the number of appointments taking place remotely rose during the pandemic and that poor access to family doctors is increasing pressure on A&E departments.Image caption, A new drug proven to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease could be available in the UK next year, according to the Express.Image caption, The Mail reports that a record 30,000 parking tickets are being issued by private firms every day, equating to one every three seconds. It says firms are on track to give out £1bn in fines this year, despite promises by ministers to crack down on "cowboy" operators.Image caption, Some 120 people have been arrested in what police call the "biggest fraud operation ever run in this country", after as many as 70,000 people had funds totalling tens of millions of pounds stolen in phone scams, the Mirror reports.Image caption, The Star leads on Germany's surprise 2-1 loss to Japan in the World Cup on Wednesday, which follows Argentina's defeat to Saudi Arabia earlier in the week. The paper says "we shouldn't laugh" but that it's "already the funniest World Cup in history".Image caption, And the Sun has an interview with former A Place In The Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin, who claims bosses on the show "dumped" him after he revealed a terminal lung cancer diagnosis. The 49-year-old says he was paid off mid-series and that his contract was not renewed, adding: "That broke my heart."PANORAMA INVESTIGATES: Why is food so expensive?MY SOUTH AFRICA: Oti Mabuse returns to her childhood home to revisit the places that inspired her