Newspaper headlines: 'Yawn in the USA' and Tories fear MP 'mass exodus'

Image caption, England's 0-0 draw with the USA in the World Cup dominates several of Saturday's front pages. To illustrate that it was not the most exciting game, three papers have gone with the headline: "Yawn in the USA." "World Cup weary," the Daily Mirror adds, as it features photos of the partners of English players seemingly struggling to maintain their interest during the match.Image caption, Opting for the same headline, the Sun enlarges an image of a yawning Georgina Irwin, who is fiancée to reserve goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, for its main front page image - reiterating the "boring" sentiments surrounding the match. It quotes England captain Harry Kane as saying: "It wasn't our best performance but it ain't the end of the world."Image caption, "What a bore draw!" the Daily Star comments. Friday was a frustrating day for both England and Wales, as the two teams prepare to meet in their final group game on Tuesday.Image caption, The Daily Mail says the English players were booed by fans as the final whistle blew on Friday. "Now for Battle of Britain" is the paper's headline as it looks ahead to Tuesday's potentially "historic" match between England and Wales. Although England remain favourites to qualify to the knockout stage, their performance on Friday has been heavily critiqued.Image caption, Meanwhile, World Cup host Qatar is reconsidering its investments in London after the capital's transport authority banned the Gulf state's advertisements, according to the FT Weekend. Transport for London banned the ads on the city's buses, taxis and Underground network over concerns of Qatar's stance on LGBT rights and its treatment of migrant workers. The paper notes that Doha has become increasingly frustrated by the criticism it has received for hosting the tournament.Image caption, In non-football news, the headline on the front of the i weekend is: "Tories fear mass exodus of MPs before election." According to the paper, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been warned that so-called Red Wall MPs will resign amid "economic turmoil". It comes after Levelling Up Minister Dehenna Davison became the third MP to say she will not stand at the next election.Image caption, The Guardian reports that severely disabled care home residents are being evicted due to disputes between local councils and UK care charity Leonard Cheshire. According to the paper, the charity has said that it has spent millions of pounds in recent years subsidising care services poorly funded by local councils, but it can no longer afford to do so. "Social care desperately needs long-term investment and we cannot continue like this," commented learning disability charity Mencap.Image caption, Also on the topic of funding, the Daily Express reports that parents are raiding their retirement funds early to help their children through the cost-of-living crisis. Citing research, the paper says 500,000 people withdrew a total of £3.6bn in just three months.Image caption, Elsewhere, the Times reports that police have been warned they need to stop so-called "virtual-signalling" on social media and instead get on with their duties, such as arresting suspects and answering 999 calls. The comments come from Stephen Watson, chief constable of Greater Manchester Police, who has given an interview to the paper.Image caption, And a photo of the Princess of Wales with a big smile, sat next to two young children, occupies the picture slot on the front of the Daily Telegraph. It accompanies the paper's lead story about Catherine's warnings that "not enough is being done" to nurture the next generation. Writing in the paper, she said she wants to do "everything she can" to protect the next generation and is determined to raise awareness on the "crucial" early years.