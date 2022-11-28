Newspaper headlines: China rocked by protests and Hancock out of jungle

Image caption,

A few papers cover Matt Hancock's time in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! The former health secretary left the jungle on Sunday after finishing third. "Now get him out of here" is the headline on the front of the Daily Mirror, signalling to the Houses of Parliament. The paper reports that there are calls for him to quit politics when he returns home, with the MP facing criticism for leaving his day job to take part in the ITV show.