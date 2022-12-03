Newspaper headlines: Strep A warnings and Matt Hancock diaries

Newspaper headlines: Strep A warnings and Matt Hancock diariesPublished2 hours agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Daily Mail is one of several newspapers covering the rise of Strep A infections in the UK, reporting that health chiefs have cited children having a lower immunity to the infection since they were isolated during the government's stay-at-home measures during the pandemic. It is also offering readers an exclusive look at Matt Hancock's pandemic diaries, kicking off a series of extracts taken from the former health secretary's book.Image caption, The Daily Mirror says there are fears Strep A is "sweeping schools undetected". And the paper has taken a different approach to its first look at Matt Hancock's pandemic diaries, taking a swipe at the former health secretary for his "pathetic" frustrations that public opinion turned against him when he broke Covid lockdown guidance amid an affair with his aide.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph also leads on the emergence of the deadly Strep A infection, reporting that health chiefs issued an alert on Friday night to parents after cases were found to be five times higher than before the Covid pandemic. Vladimir Putin's motivations behind starting peace talks with Ukraine also feature, with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly warning the Russian president could pretend to cooperate with Ukraine while he trains more troops and replenishes ammunition.Image caption, Russia has "quietly amassed" a fleet of 100 ageing oil tankers to work around western restrictions on its oil sales following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times reports. As an EU ban on Russia's seaborne imports comes into effect on Monday, Mr Putin is said to be looking to use its new fleet to supply the likes of India, China and Turkey, who have not imposed sanctions. It also reports that Sajid Javid is eyeing up a role with investment house Pimco once he steps down as an MP at the next general election.Image caption, The cost of living crisis is the front of centre for the Daily Star, with the newspaper warning that Christmas dinner staple, the chipolata, will be the most expensive item on the festive menu. It also features a World Cup pullout to commemorate England's upcoming match with Senegal on Sunday.Image caption, Up to half a million of the UK's poorest families have been left without help to pay their energy bills since October, The Guardian reports. A total of 1.3m vouchers for those using prepayment meters are lost, delayed or unclaimed, its exclusive states, prompting MPs and charities to urge the government to provide more support.Image caption, The Times turns its attention to the nurse's strike, with staff staging their first ever national walkout on December 15 and 20. Analysis from the newspaper indicates 140,000 patients could have their operations and consultations cancelled when care is reduced to minimum levels across the days of the strike.Image caption, The Daily Express has alleged tensions between King Charles and his son Prince Harry are "fast approaching the point of no return". According to the newspaper, the King is said to have spoken to some advisers about rebuilding his relationship with the prince, who stepped down from his royal duties in February 2021.Image caption, UK Brexit "regrets" are growing, the i newspaper reports. According to the newspaper's exclusive poll, 47% want closer ties with the EU, and one in seven would vote to remain in the EU if they had the chance again. It also reports that the Royal Mail strike will make the final Christmas cut-off for post five days earlier than usual.Image caption, The Sun takes a different tack as it leads on Saturday night's fight between heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora. Fury has pledged to knock out Chisora before watching England take on Senegal in the World Cup on Sunday. "I always win and so will England," he told the newspaper.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.CHRISTMAS DINNER HACKS: Tips to help you reduce your energy spendEXPLORING EXTINCTION: Will humans ever go extinct?