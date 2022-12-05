Newspaper headlines: 'Three Lions roar' and Sterling raid 'terror'Published3 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Photographs of England footballers celebrating their 3-0 win against Senegal at the World Cup feature across Monday's front pages. The i newspaper is among several to feature an image of Phil Foden, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka. Away from the football, the i leads with an exclusive on energy firms targeting the homes of customers in fuel poverty. It says companies are using contentious "utility warrants" so they can force entry into the homes of struggling customers.Image caption, Metro makes a nod to England's next opponents, carrying the headline "Here Oui Go!". The newspaper said that England "roared into the World Cup quarter-finals", and will now face "a thrilling clash" with reigning champions, France.Image caption, Millions of football fans are waking up to a "Monster Monday" and the "Hangover Part 2" following the England squad's victory, the Daily Star reports.Image caption, The Sun pays tribute to the "heroes" of the World Cup England squad following their victory against Senegal. Its main story reports that England's Raheem Stirling had to race back from the tournament after an alleged armed raid at his mansion - while his fiancée and two children were inside.Image caption, The Mirror's splash features the England squad jubilantly celebrating the Sunday night win, carrying the headline "Dream World". It also makes mention of Raheem Stirling's emergency flight home after his family mansion was burgled.Image caption, "Three-mendous!" exclaims the Daily Mail, paying tribute to the England squad's 3-0 win. Its front page also reports an account in former Health Secretary Matt Hancock's pandemic diaries about lobbying in support of a Covid contract by a Conservative peer.Image caption, People are getting sicker and poorer, with "a gaping health and wealth divide" between regions getting worse, the Guardian reports. It reveals that 2.5m working-age adults are not in employment because of their poor health - raising concerns the government's levelling up agenda is "being critically undermined".Image caption, Rail unions have rejected an 8% pay offer for workers, and will press on with plans for Christmas walkouts, the Daily Telegraph reports. One Conservative MP accused the unions of "holding the country to ransom" after the unions turned down the pay rise, ploughing ahead with the strikes planned for December 13, 14, 16 and 17 December.Image caption, The Met Office is the latest organisation set to strike as part of mass public sector walkouts, the Times reports. The forecasters are set to announce industrial action after the government argued that £28bn of inflation-matching pay rises across the public sector are unaffordable. In-person mid life health checks will also be scrapped under plans to ease the burden on the NHS, the newspaper reports, with the face-to-face GP appointments to take place online instead.Image caption, The EU has promised help for companies to offset the impact of US green companies, the Financial Times reports. Its lead story carries warnings from Ursula Von Der Leyen that the Brussels must "simplify and adapt" its rules on state aid, following concerns that US subsidies are being used to encourage European companies to relocate.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.'CAN'T AFFORD MY HOME': Panorama investigates what's gone wrong with the UK's housing marketTOKYO VICE: In Tokyo's neon-soaked underbelly, a journalist dares to enter the world of the yakuza