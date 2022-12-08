Newspaper headlines: 'Palace anger' and 'direct hit' at Queen's legacy

Newspaper headlines: 'Palace anger' and 'direct hit' at Queen's legacyPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Reaction to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix series dominates most of Friday's front pages. The couple have been accused of wanting to "bring down the monarchy" after their series attacked the Royal Family, says the Daily Mail. The paper reports that royal insiders were particularly upset about criticisms of the late Queen.Image caption, The Royal Family are "deeply upset" by slurs made by Prince Harry in the new series, reports the Daily Express. The paper says the duke and duchess also provoked a row with Buckingham Palace over whether they gave members of the Royal Family a right to reply to the documentary.Image caption, Buckingham Palace and Netflix have clashed "over Sussexes soap opera" says the Times as it reports sources have hit back at claims the Royal Family declined to comment on the series. The paper says a source at the Palace said it only received an approach from an independent production company that it was unable to verify.Image caption, The documentary has been accused of attacking the late Queen's legacy after the Commonwealth was described as "Empire 2.0", reports the Telegraph. The paper says royal sources condemned the description as "appalling and factually inaccurate" and said it was "deeply offensive" to the Queen's memory.Image caption, In the series, Prince Harry also suggested that members of the Royal Family do not marry for love, reports the Metro. The paper says this is an apparent swipe at the duke's brother Prince William and his father King Charles.Image caption, "Stop this royal circus" declares the Daily Mirror as it reports Prince William was said it to be "utterly furious" at claims in the series about poor treatment. The paper says as the brothers continue their squabble, ordinary people are worrying about paying their bills.Image caption, The Daily Star says the Harry & Meghan series was not as good as BBC series Homes Under The Hammer. In the second episode, of three released on Thursday, Prince Harry "trashes" the entire Royal Family, reports the paper.Image caption, The Guardian says Iranian forces are targeting women at anti-regime protests by shooting at their "faces and genitals". Medics, treating demonstrators in secret, have noticed that women commonly arrived with different wounds to men who often have shotgun wounds in their backs, legs and buttocks, the paper reports.Image caption, Jeremy Hunt will redraw the financial services rule book on Friday in a bid to boost the City of London as a driver of growth, the Financial Times reports. The paper says the chancellor will announce a package of more than 30 reforms and argue that many of the changes are only possible because of "freedoms" gained from leaving the EU.Image caption, The government has admitted new anti-strike laws could increase the number of walk-outs, the i reports. The paper says an impact assessment by the Department for Transport also found stricter strike laws could also mean an increase in work-to-rule disruption and make staff shortages worse.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.'CAN'T AFFORD MY HOME': Panorama investigates what's gone wrong with the UK's housing marketTOKYO VICE: In Tokyo's neon-soaked underbelly, a journalist dares to enter the world of the yakuza