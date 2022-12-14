The papers: The PM's plans for the asylum system, and the latest on the strikes

Image caption,

The Daily Mail splashes with an exclusive interview with Rishi Sunak. The PM told the paper the asylum system is "not fair, not right and it needs to be fixed". He plans change the law to prevent migrants claiming asylum and said those arriving in the UK illegally would be "swiftly detained" and sent back, the paper says. Several of today's papers showcase William and Kate's Christmas card, which the Mail says will cheer us all up.