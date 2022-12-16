Newspaper headlines: 'Get a grip PM' and King 'seeks peace' with Harry

Newspaper headlines: 'Get a grip PM' and King 'seeks peace' with HarryPublished7 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Times leads with the strikes currently engulfing the NHS, quoting the general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing calling on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to "step in" and "get a grip". The paper says Pat Cullen has also warned the strikes will escalate in the new year.Image caption, The Daily Mail also looks at the walkouts affecting the health service, saying hospitals have been ordered to send home as many patients as possible before next week's strike by ambulance staff.Image caption, The Daily Express focuses on tensions within the Royal Family, saying that King Charles will overlook the "hurtful outbursts" made by Prince Harry in the Netflix documentary Harry and Megan and seek to reunite the family. The King "still seeks peace" with Harry, says its headline.Image caption, The Daily Mirror also leads with the royal tensions, saying that the King and Prince William will not hit out at Prince Harry and have "no desire to engage in a tit-for-tat row". The paper says they are following the late "Queen's example".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports King Charles will still invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his coronation next year despite the public criticism the Royal Family faced in the Netflix documentary. Its lead image shows the King dancing with Holocaust survivors at a Jewish community centre in north London.Image caption, The Guardian reports claims that traces of a suspected class A drug were found at a government grace-and-favour home after parties attended by political allies of Liz Truss before she became prime minister. The paper says there is no suggestion that Ms Truss used drugs or would have been aware if drugs were used or present.Image caption, The Sun reports former pop star Gary Glitter - who in 2015 was jailed for 16 years for sexually abusing young girls - will be released from prison "within weeks" after serving half his sentence.Image caption, The Financial Times leads with news that investment bank Goldman Sachs is preparing to lay off 3,900 employees in the new year as it deals with "sharply reduced dealmaking and capital markets activity". It also reports former PM David Cameron is to return to public life by teaching a three week course in politics at New York University Abu Dhabi.Image caption, And the Daily Star reports that fake perfume being sold around the Christmas period may contain cyanide and urine.