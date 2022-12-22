Newspaper headlines: 'Threat to gender law' and 'stay away' with flu from granny

Image caption,

"Stay away from grandparents" if you have a cough or cold this Christmas is the message from the Times. The paper is carrying the warning from health officials amid a surge in winter viruses. Hospital admissions for flu are now at the highest level for five years, the paper writes. NHS bosses say this Christmas could be their "darkest to date" as hospitals come under "enormous pressure" from rising flu, Covid and Strep A cases.