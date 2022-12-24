Newspaper headlines: Covid rages across China and Queen's speech legacy

Newspaper headlines: Covid rages across China and Queen's speech legacyPublished1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy StaffBBC NewsImage caption, The i reflects on Scotland's gender reform plans which the paper says puts it on course for a constitutional clash with Whitehall. Tributes - like in many papers - continue to pour in for England legend George Cohen who died on Thursday.Image caption, An eye-catching headline in the Daily Mail centres its lead story on the NHS. The paper claims the health service is wasting money - on diversity and inclusions - to the tune of over more than £1m. It also trails King Charles III's speech - his first since becoming monarch in September.Image caption, The Financial Times leads with Covid cases in China being much higher than what is being reported officially by Beijing. The paper throws up the astonishing figure of which the paper says has hit 250,000,000 coronavirus infections since it eased lockdown rules a few weeks agoImage caption, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering an initiative to cut back on early retirement, according to the Times. The paper dubs it a "midlife MoT"; while the lead image shows a woman who has recovered from some horrific injuries sustained after a Russian missile blasted glass into her faceImage caption, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is the focus of the Daily Telegraph's lead story - as the paper says he is looking at rolling out a similar gender reform across the rest of the UK. He hopes laws passed will mirror what has happened in the Scottish parliament.Image caption, Turning to the front of the Daily Express, it focuses on King Charles III's first Christmas speech touching on the fact the broadcast has been filmed in Windsor Castle near to where his beloved mother was laid to rest earlier this year.Image caption, Sunday will be the first time in seven decades the UK will hear the King's speech, rather than the Queen's speech on Christmas Day, and the Daily Mirror echoes this as its lead story. The paper says the King will lead tributes to his late mother.Image caption, Sticking with the Royal Family on the Sun but a totally different story about the King as the paper claims he has "evicted" his brother, Andrew, from working at Buckingham Palace. The masthead of the paper also says that professional Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Márquez is heading out of the show.Image caption, Finally, in the Daily Star with a punchy headline it claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a different and bemusing offensive - this time targeting the renowned and street artist Banksy.CHRISTMAS NUMBER ONES: Can you beat this festive challenge?HEATING OUR HOMES: Which type of heater is most energy efficient?