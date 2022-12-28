Newspaper headlines: 'Strikes to escalate' and 'toxic' Sandhurst culture

Image caption,

A charity has urged the Sandhurst military academy to address a "toxic culture" of sexual assault of women during their training, according to the Daily Telegraph. Salute Her UK, which helps servicewomen who have experienced sexual abuse and rape, said senior military officers and the government must confront "predatory behaviour" at the prestigious training centre, the paper says. In response, the Ministry of Defence said the armed forces had a "zero tolerance approach" to sexual assault and a new independent serious crime unit would ensure anyone found guilty faces "the full weight of the law".