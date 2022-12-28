Newspaper headlines: 'Strikes to escalate' and 'toxic' Sandhurst culture

Newspaper headlines: 'Strikes to escalate' and 'toxic' Sandhurst culturePublished1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy StaffBBC NewsImage caption, The likelihood of escalating strike action next year leads several front pages. The i reports that thousands of railway workers will be asked to support further strikes in January, as unions reveal plans to ballot groups of workers separately to expand the number of walkouts. The paper says this could mean "rolling" industrial action across consecutive days is possible, creating "maximum disruption to rail passengers".Image caption, Union leaders have been accused of planning a "de facto general strike" next year by a Tory MP, the Daily Mail's lead story says. The paper also reports Strike Map, which it describes as a "union-backed" organisation, has launched a loyalty card scheme for activists to get rewards for attending as many picket lines they can in the coming weeks.Image source, AFPImage caption, Meanwhile, two thirds of junior doctors are considering leaving the NHS, according to a survey featured in the Daily Mirror. The paper says the "rising discontent" among junior doctors is "fuelling concerns they will strike", as the British Medical Association is due to ballot over walkouts in January.Image caption, A charity has urged the Sandhurst military academy to address a "toxic culture" of sexual assault of women during their training, according to the Daily Telegraph. Salute Her UK, which helps servicewomen who have experienced sexual abuse and rape, said senior military officers and the government must confront "predatory behaviour" at the prestigious training centre, the paper says. In response, the Ministry of Defence said the armed forces had a "zero tolerance approach" to sexual assault and a new independent serious crime unit would ensure anyone found guilty faces "the full weight of the law".Image caption, Thousands of cancer patients are "stranded in isolation" without support over the rising cost of living, the Daily Express reports. The Macmillan Cancer Support charity has found that one in five people being treated for the disease are seeing family and friends less, while over half are struggling to pay their bills, the paper says.Image caption, Plans to reform Prevent, the government's flagship anti-terror programme, have been delayed after it triggered a cabinet "row", the Times says. The paper says Home Secretary Suella Braverman is ready to publish the findings of an independent review, but Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove - who is responsible for the scheme - is objecting to plans to redact names of some organisations accused of spreading extremism.Image caption, The Financial Times leads with the news that China will remove its travel quarantine rules on 8 January, as part of a broader loosening of the country's strict Covid rules. But the paper also reports that computer modelling has indicated there could be as many as a million deaths in China as cases rise rapidly.Image caption, A "gang of feral pigs on the loose" is causing havoc in a Cumbrian seaside resort, according to the Daily Star's lead story. The animals have been named the "Porky Blinders" for their destructive rooting and aggressive confrontations with the locals in Silloth, near Carlisle, and are thought to have escaped from local farmland sold off recently, the paper says.CHRISTMAS NUMBER ONES: Can you beat this festive challenge?HEATING OUR HOMES: Which type of heater is most energy efficient?