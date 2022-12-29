Newspaper headlines: Safer streets vows and strike row deepens

Newspaper headlines: Safer streets vows and strike row deepensPublished4 hours agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Some of the front pages lead with stories about pledges to reduce crime in the UK. The Times reports that Labour has declared itself the party of law and order and promised to deal with antisocial behaviour. Recent government figures released under Freedom of Information requests show that nearly two million reports of antisocial behaviour have gone unattended by police over the last three years, as Labour vows to give victims the ability to decide how people are punished.By StaffBBC NewsImage caption, Using similar rhetoric to the opposition, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he will make the UK's streets "safe for everybody" after a series of deaths over Christmas, the Daily Express reports. The paper says the Mr Sunak will make sure police forces have the resources after Britain was "rocked by a wave" of "violence", including the killings of Elle Edwards in Merseyside and Cody Fisher in Birmingham.Image caption, Meanwhile, the i reports unions are looking at boycotting pay review negations next year, with the new leader of the Trades Union Congress questioning their independence and credibility. Paul Nowak tells the paper that the system is under threat of collapsing, amid Mr Sunak's insistence that a "fair agreement" for workers should not involve pay rises above 10%.Image source, EmpicsImage caption, The Daily Telegraph says it has obtained a leaked draft of a review into the government's flagship anti-terrorism Prevent strategy, which the paper claims has found taxpayers' money is being given to "groups promoting Islamic extremism". The paper says the scheme, which is meant to promote deradicalisation, is alleged to have given money to groups who "supported the Taliban" and other extremists. The author of the review declined to comment on the Telegraph's claims, while the government said the report will be published "in due course".Image caption, Energy giant Exxon Mobil has launched legal action against the EU to block its plans to put a windfall tax on oil company profits, is the lead story in the Financial Times. The paper reports the company is challenging the bloc's right to impose a tax, as this is a power historically reserved for countries, as well as its use of emergency powers to secure EU member states' approval for the levy.Image caption, Under the headline "Have Tories given up on cutting tax?", The Daily Mail reports a major Treasury review into the tax system has been "quietly ditched" by the government. Insiders tell the paper that the review designed to make Britain more competitive has been scrapped by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ahead of the Budget in March.Image caption, The Sun leads with reports that civil servants have been given around £30m in gift cards to spend in shops and restaurants. The paper says the tokens - which were handed out amid a government pay freeze - were given for good performances, despite half of them working from home and "huge failings in Whitehall departments".Image caption, The Daily Mirror reports that 1,000 new defibrillators - devices to help people in cardiac arrest - will be placed in public spaces around the UK. The paper says the £1m fund to place them in places like shops, parks and post offices has been described by campaigners as giving "the best chance of saving lives".Image caption, The Daily Star's front page focuses on police in Mexico finding a tiger cub in the back of a car pulled over for a "routine traffic offence". Describing the animal as "Puss in boot", the paper carries an image of the young predator hidden among designer suitcases and with a dog collar on.MIND GAMES: Can 22 strangers identify 'The Traitors' to win £120,000?'THE THIEF OF TIME': Why do we procrastinate? Can we blame it on our evolution?