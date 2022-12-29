Newspaper headlines: Safer streets vows and strike row deepens

Image caption,

The Daily Telegraph says it has obtained a leaked draft of a review into the government's flagship anti-terrorism Prevent strategy, which the paper claims has found taxpayers' money is being given to "groups promoting Islamic extremism". The paper says the scheme, which is meant to promote deradicalisation, is alleged to have given money to groups who "supported the Taliban" and other extremists. The author of the review declined to comment on the Telegraph's claims, while the government said the report will be published "in due course".