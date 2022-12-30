Newspaper headlines: 'Tests on China arrivals' and 'Queen's honour'Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy StaffBBC NewsImage caption, Several papers are reporting that arrivals from China will be required to prove they are negative for Covid-19 before they can enter the UK. The Daily Mail says the "drastic step" of returning to travel controls came alongside "fears that Beijing is withholding data on the virus". The paper reports that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak intervened following meetings with ministers and No 10 officials, just one day after "health chiefs decided against checks".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports up to 20% of those landing will also be tested in the UK so genetic analysis can be carried out to keep tabs on arriving strains of the virus, amid fears high infection levels amongst the Chinese population could lead to new variants. Mr Sunak's intervention was "resisted" by Transport Secretary Mark Harper, who was an opponent of Covid restrictions while on the backbenches, the paper says.Image caption, Anyone coming to the country from China must test negative within 48 hours of departure under the new rules, which are the first pandemic restrictions in nearly a year, the i Weekend reports. The paper notes the government's U-turn on the policy means the UK joins the US, Italy and India in imposing similar travel restrictions.Image caption, Queen guitarist Brian May has been given a knighthood in King Charles' first honours list, the Daily Mirror reports. Sir Brian is joined on the list by four members of England's winning Euro 2022 squad - captain Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze sand Ellen White - as well as former Olympic heptathlete Denise Lewis who will become a dame.Image caption, Under the headline "King knights Queen", The Sun's front page is also dedicated to the legendary rock musician's knighthood. The paper reports Sir Brian said he would "do the things one would expect a knight to do - to fight for justice, for people who don't have any voice".Image caption, The Times reports that Professor Sir Chris Whitty has warned ministers that thousands of people are dying of heart conditions because they did not get preventative treatments like statins and blood pressure drugs during the Covid pandemic. The paper says England's chief medical officer is "becoming increasingly worried" about higher volumes of preventable deaths than normal and that the country may be beginning to feel the effect of people staying away from GPs over the last few years.Image caption, Global stocks and bonds lost more than $30 trillion (£25 trillion) this year as a result of inflation, interest rate hikes and the war in Ukraine, according to the FT Weekend. The paper says these are the "heaviest losses" on the markets since the financial crash of 2008, with the cost of US government 10 year bonds - a "global benchmark for long-term borrowing costs" - more than doubling over the course of 2022 from 1.5% to 3.9%.Image caption, More than 700 prisoners have escaped or been released by mistake over the last decade, the Daily Express says. The paper reports that among those "free to prowl" the streets were sex offenders, drug deals and violent robbers, highlighting one case where an offender raped a 16-year-old girl and sexually assaulted another woman after being released in error.Image caption, A "big January freeze" is headed for the UK as winter storms and freezing arctic weather could "bring weather chaos" for the new year, according to the Daily Star. Suggesting readers should "get those thermals at the ready", the paper says the likely icy conditions have come "courtesy of the US bomb cyclone" storm, which caused havoc in the US and Canada last week.MIND GAMES: Can 22 strangers identify 'The Traitors' to win £120,000?'THE THIEF OF TIME': Why do we procrastinate? Can we blame it on our evolution?