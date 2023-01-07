Newspaper headlines: 'Fury at Harry's Taliban claims' and 'Chinese spy fears'Published5 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The publicity juggernaut surrounding Prince Harry's forthcoming book, Spare, dominates Saturday's front pages, with many focusing on his descriptions of his time in the Army. Alongside a photo of the Duke of Sussex dressed in Army fatigues in Afghanistan's Helmand province in 2008, the Times leads with comments from senior military figures criticising the prince's claims that he killed 25 people while serving in Afghanistan. It quotes Colonel Tim Collins as saying the prince had "betrayed" his military "family", and also claims Harry wanted to cancel the publication of his memoir after visiting the UK last year, but later changed his mind.Image caption, The Daily Mail also looks at Prince Harry's claim of killing Taliban figures, saying he risks "putting lives at risk". The paper claims that "former military commanders, pilots, aid workers and diplomats" condemned the remarks, while Afghans based in the UK also "feared for their safety amid fears the Taliban could "take revenge on them".Image caption, The Daily Mirror described Prince Harry's claim of killing 25 Taliban members as an "outrageous boast" that puts fellow soldiers in "added peril". It quotes Col Tim Collins - in comments made to Forces News - as saying the Prince has "turned against" the Army. Away from royal coverage, the paper's front page provides a teaser for an article on actress Stephanie Beacham, who was reportedly confronted by a "hammer-wielding burglar" at her London homeImage caption, The Daily Express has a fresh take on the Harry saga, saying that King Charles hopes his son will "end his personal anguish" by reconciling their differences. "King: All Harry has to do is call me" is its headline, based on comments from "a Palace source" according to the story itself. "[Charles] is a devoted albeit worried father, and naturally, wants this resolved", the source says.Image caption, The Sun leads with "an exclusive" but from different period in Prince Harry's life. It claims that, when he was serving in the Army, the prince was allowed to leave an RAF base in Suffolk in 2011 just "after it was put in lockdown when random drug testers arrived". The article quotes his team as saying he needed to go to London on "urgent palace business", and adds there is no suggestion that Harry had taken any drugs while in the armed forces, or that he deliberately avoided the test.Image caption, A photo of Prince Harry and Meghan huddling under an umbrella dominates the Daily Telegraph's front page, above claims that King Charles didn't want Meghan "to be another Diana". Its lead story also claims that Prince Harry's "ambushing" of the Royal Family had a "detrimental effect" on the health of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September. Even cartoonist Matt gets in on the action, comically depicting a royal souvenir shop that has added "Prince Harry cocaine" to its range of Buckingham Palace tea and shortbread biscuits.Image caption, Readers of the Daily Star are offered a cut-out mask of Prince Harry for those who "don't want to take any responsibility" for their actions. In what its calling a "Royal Bombshell", the paper also reports on Harry's claims that he got a frostbitten penis during a trip to the North Pole. "I nearly lost crown jewels", its headline saysImage caption, While the Guardian doesn't steer clear of the royal coverage - and has a large picture of Prince Harry and Prince William on its front page - its main story takes a look at the financial affairs of Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, saying trusts holding billions of dollars of his assets were "amended to transfer beneficial ownership to his children" shortly before sanctions were imposed on him last year for his ties with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The paper says the files raise questions about whether Mr Abramovich's children were made beneficiaries to protect his fortune.Image caption, A few papers largely avoid the royal saga on their front pages, starting with the i weekend, which claims that a Chinese tracking device has been discovered hidden inside a British government official's car. At the time of writing, senior Whitehall officials had refused to comment on the allegations. The paper also teases a look on its inside pages at the ongoing political drama in the US, where a Speaker for the House of Representatives had still not been decided after more than a dozen votes. It quotes journalist Emily Maitlis as saying the saga means the UK is no longer the "laughing stock of the world".Image caption, An article on the UK's strike action dominates the front page of FT Weekend, claiming that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has "invited trade union leaders" to talks next week in an effort to halt the industrial action the country has seen for the last several months. It says ministers are considering dropping a demand for train drivers and not guards to operate carriage doors, which the paper claims could "pave the way" to a deal. The paper also touches on the war in Ukraine, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning a "further mass mobilisation" of fighting-age men.