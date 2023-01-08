Newspaper headlines: 'Harry's Diana funeral guilt' and ' NHS pay boost'Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Sunday's papers focus largely on the ongoing reaction to the Duke of Sussex's forthcoming book, Spare, which will be released on Tuesday. The Sunday Express has a lead image of a young Prince Harry mourning alongside his brother Prince William, his father King Charles and Earl Spencer at the funeral of his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997. It quotes the prince's comments in an interview with ITV during which he expressed guilt at only crying once at the event. The paper also quotes "security experts" as saying Prince Harry's claim of killing 25 Taliban members during his time in the Army puts his children in danger.Image caption, Prince Harry's remarks to ITV that he only cried once at his mother's funeral is the lead story on the front page of the Sunday People. It also quotes the prince as saying he "had to smile" when the nation mourned his mother, whose death and funeral brought the country to an effective standstill more than two decades ago. The Duke of Sussex's interview with ITV's Tom Bradby will air on Sunday evening.Image caption, Prince Harry's "guilt" over only crying once at his mother's funeral is the lead story on the Sunday Telegraph, which also includes a humorous take on tensions between the prince and his brother by its cartoonist Matt, who depicts two people leaving a pet store. One is quoted as saying: "I can never remember, is it guinea pigs or royal princes that you can't put in together?" The paper also claims that Health Secretary Steve Barclay is planning a "significant pay boost" for health workers, to try and bring an end to the ongoing strike action.Image caption, Prince Harry's comments about killing Taliban members continues to attract criticism in many of Sunday's papers. The Sunday Mirror claims that his "stupid boast" has made the Invictus Games - which the prince played a key role in establishing for wounded servicemen and women - a target for revenge attacks. The paper also teases an interview with the actress and singer - and Strictly Come Dancing star - Kym Marsh, who is quoted as saying she knows how it feels to struggle to make ends meet.Image caption, Tensions between Prince Harry and his brother are the focus of attention for the Sun on Sunday, with claims that Prince William lunged at him after the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh. Quoting liberally from Spare, the paper says the "physical bust-up" took place in front of the royal pair's father.Image caption, While the Sunday Times focuses on royal tensions - claiming that the Prince of Wales is "burning" about the remarks made in his brother's book - it also looks at the country's health care system, claiming that NHS patients stuck in hospitals will be "moved urgently into care homes" to ease pressure on A&E. Its front page also teases at an article inside the paper that questions whether former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "bouncing back to life" - a good enough reason for the paper to depict the former PM as Tigger.Image caption, The Daily Star Sunday (almost) avoids the royal saga, instead focusing its attention on what it claims are "randy rodents" invading the UK from Spain. The paper claims the "sex-mad squeakers" are creating "super-mice immune to common poisons". The mice photographed on the Star's front page wearing sombreros and carrying burgundy Spanish passports may not be genuine images.