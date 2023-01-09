Newspaper headlines: Harry interview reaction and 'US China fears'Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, No prizes for guessing what leads the way on most of the UK's front pages this morning - last night's ITV interview with Prince Harry. The Daily Mail focuses on the prince's remarks about his wife, Meghan, notably his comment that his family was complicit in the "pain and suffering" she has endured. The Mail interpreted that as him saying his family "helped drive out" Meghan, while the paper's columnist Richard Kay says Princess Diana would be appalled at Prince Harry's "petty vindictiveness".Image caption, The prince's remarks that he didn't think the Royal Family was racist but that a comment speculating on the skin tone of his and Meghan's then unborn child was probably "unconscious bias" caught the attention of much of the UK's press. Alongside a picture of Harry and Meghan, the Daily Express leads on the story, inserting the word "finally" into the headline.Image caption, Prince Harry probably didn't expect an easy ride from the British tabloid press following his ITV interview, having been highly critical of their role in public life. And if this morning's headlines are anything to go by, the hostility between the two sides looks set to continue - the Sun says his remark that he had never called the royal family racist was "bizarre" and a U-turn from "previous incendiary claims".Image caption, The Daily Mirror follows a similar line to the Sun, saying his remarks about the royal family not being racist was a "bombshell". The paper also criticised Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for refusing to say in a BBC interview whether he uses private healthcare. It says there's "one rule for the Rishi" and quotes nursing union leader Pat Cullen as saying the Prime Minister needs to "come clean as a public servant".Image caption, There's more royal coverage in the Times, which focuses on Prince Harry's remarks that royals were complicit in Meghan's pain, but its main image is a dramatic picture of supporters of Jail Bolsonaro, Brazil's right-wing former president, storming the national congress in the capital, Brasilia.Image caption, Bolsonaro supporters - many wearing Brazilian football shirts - atop the national congress is the lead image in the Guardian, which also looks at the UK's health crisis. Its lead article says the government is now considering a one-off payment, possibly in the form of a "hardship payment", to help bring an end to the nurses' strike. The paper's take on Harry's ITV interview is that the prince "launched a broadside" against the King, queen consort, Prince William and other royals.Image caption, The i also leads on the health crisis, with what it says is an "exclusive" claiming that a quarter of adults go to A&E because they can't get an appointment. It also says that hopes are growing for a settlement to end the nurse's dispute, while its analysis of Prince Harry's interview is that it will deepen his rift with the Royal Family.Image caption, The Daily Star claims a medical breakthrough could lead the way for hair to be regrown in bald people. The article quotes scientists as saying humans are only largely hairless because through evolution they have disabled the "caveman gene" that would otherwise leave us with a full coat of hair. "Yabba dabba hairdo," shouts its headline, alongside a picture of a confused-looking caveman and a beaming bald man.Image caption, A photo of two people embracing in the international arrival hall at Shanghai Airport in China is the lead image on the front page of the Financial Times, alongside a story about China reopening its borders to international visitors. China is also the key subject of the FT's lead story, although it's nothing to do with Covid. Based on an interview with a US Marine Corps lieutenant general, the article claims that the armies of the US and Japan are "rapidly integrating" their command structures and scaling up their joint operations in the face of "mounting Chinese assertiveness".