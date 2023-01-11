Newspaper headlines: 'Workers face strike ban' and 'prince of sales'Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Many of Wednesday's papers lead with government plans to bring in anti-strike legislation. The Metro labels the legislation a 'strike against strikes', reporting that ambulance, fire and rail staff could face the sack unless some stay at work during industrial action - if the laws are passed. Also on its front page is a story about Prince Harry leaving a hotel in New York accompanied by a bodyguard carrying a Glock gun pistol case. The prince was in the US city on Monday to promote his memoir Spare in an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.Image source, BBC Image caption, The i newspaper reports that six million UK workers could be stopped from going on strike under the government's new proposals to ensure there are "minimum service levels" across the public sector.Image caption, The Daily Mail's front page focuses on accusations levelled at the Labour Party that by opposing government legislation on strikes they would be "putting lives at risk". Business Secretary Grant Shapps, who tabled the bill on Tuesday, said it was extraordinary that leader Sir Keir Starmer had indicated he would repeal the laws, the paper reports.Image caption, The Express, meanwhile, says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been urged to "do a deal for Britain" to prevent a two-day nurses strike next week that it says could paralyse the NHS. Elsewhere, the front page warns that downpours of heavy rain in the UK have triggered flood warnings.Image caption, The Times leads on figures suggesting 50,000 more people than normal have died over the past 12 months, with NHS delays being blamed for one of the most deadly years on record. The front page also reports on Prince Harry's memoir Spare becoming the fastest-selling non-fiction book as 400,000 copies across all formats were bought on its first day of publication.Image caption, The Sun leads with its exclusive that counter-terrorism officers are investigating after uranium was seized at Heathrow. A source told the paper that the "race is on to find everyone involved".Image caption, The Mirror says former prime minister Boris Johnson is living rent free in a Tory donor wife's £20m home. In juxtaposition, the paper says that 123,000 children in the UK are homeless. The paper also speculates on whether former Strictly Come Dancing Judge Bruno Tonioli or comedian Alan Carr will replace David Walliams as the Britain's Got Talent judge.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph splashes with comments made by the head of the US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell that central banks risk undermining their independence by wading into social issues and seeking to tackle climate change. Elsewhere on the page, ministers say striking paramedics will "put lives at risk" as 999 callers walk out on Wednesday alongside ambulance workers for the first time.Image caption, The FT leads on Goldman Sachs launching its biggest cost-cutting exercise since the financial crisis - as it reviews its spending on everything from private jets to expenses at a new technology and consumer unit. Also, the Church of England says it has set aside £100m to address "past wrongs" relating to its involvement in the transatlantic slave trade and apologises for its "shameful past".Image caption, And the Star reports that a bus inspector has spent £10,000 on his lifelong dream of becoming an Elvis impersonator.