Newspaper headlines: Royal Mail 'cyberattack' and mortgage default warning

Newspaper headlines: Royal Mail 'cyberattack' and mortgage default warningPublished46 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Several papers focus on the cyberattacks which are believed to have hit two prominent firms in the UK. The Financial Times reports there are fears of a surge in cyber crime following an attack on the Guardian newspaper and a suspected incident at Royal Mail. The postal service warned its customers to expect "severe disruption" to its overseas services, while the Guardian has told its staff their personal details were exposed when the company was hit by a "highly sophisticated" ransomware attack last month, the FT says.Image caption, The Telegraph also features the suspected Royal Mail cyberattack on its front page but its main story focuses on the rising cost of borrowing. The paper writes that more than 750,000 households are at risk of defaulting on their mortgages over the next two years as rising borrowing costs make payments unaffordable, according to the financial regulator. The Financial Conduct Authority said more than 200,000 households had fallen behind on payments by the end of last June, with bills overdue on about one in 40 home loans. Interest rates have risen in the past few months while inflation is at its highest for 41 years, the paper says.Image caption, Meanwhile the Express says rising inflation has dashed the dream of retirement for millions of people. The paper says workers have been forced to delay retirement or go back to work as the cost of living continues to bite.Image caption, Ministers are being urged to stop the installation of prepayment meters after revelations that 3.2 million people - or one person every 10 seconds - were left with cold and dark homes last year as they ran out of credit, the Guardian reports. An estimated 600,000 people were forced to make the switch away from credit meters after racking up debt with their energy supplier in 2022 - up from 380,000 in 2021, the paper says.Image caption, The Metro reports that rail strikes are set to drag on for "the long haul" after defiant union leader Mick Lynch said he would never agree to driver-only trains in return for a pay deal. Mr Lynch has accused the government of deliberately wrecking talks by insisting on phasing out guards, even claiming it was part of a bid to prolong the dispute to gain public support for the new anti-strike legislation, the paper says.Image caption, The i newspaper says there is hope for millions who have long Covid after a major new study found symptoms should disappear within one year for most people after a mild infection.Image caption, The Sun says Catherine, Princess of Wales is "standing firm" in the wake of the accusations Prince Harry has levelled against the Royal Family in his book and series of TV interviews. The paper's front page has a photo of the princess driving a car in Windsor. The families of the Earl of Wessex and Princess Royal have serious concerns about Harry and Meghan attending King Charles' coronation later this year, the paper claims.Image caption, In a more satirical take, the Daily Star pledges to give readers a "well-deserved break" from its Prince Harry coverage. The paper says it will stop printing further utterances from the Duke of Sussex, jokingly described as the "world's shyest author" by the paper.Image caption, Several papers turn their attention to new claims made about Partygate. The Mirror leads with accusations No 10 staff destroyed evidence ahead of a public inquiry into the scandal. Labour has warned there are "questions to answer", the paper says.Image caption, The Times also features new revelations made about Partygate on its front page. In claims first made on an ITV podcast, the paper reports that former prime minister Boris Johnson, who presided over the parties in Downing Street during lockdown, described a leaving do there in November 2020 as "the most unsocially distanced party in the UK right now".Image caption, And the Mail says figures from the Care Quality Commission show the number of women reporting positive experiences of maternity care in the NHS has plummeted.MUSICAL MAYHEM: Mo Gilligan hosts new gameshow That's My JamSEARCH PARTY: The mysterious disappearance of a girl no-one knew...