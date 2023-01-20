Newspaper headlines: 'Inflation corner turned' and levelling up anger

The Daily Telegraph reports that the UK and the US are at the "forefront" of the international campaign calling on Germany to send tanks to Ukraine. It says Ukraine's president "lost his temper" when discussing Berlin's hesitance with a German broadcaster, as officials in Kyiv fear that without the support they will be especially vulnerable to a fresh Russian assault in the spring. The Telegraph's leader column accuses German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of spending months desperately trying to avoid any serious commitment to a conflict that is virtually on his doorstep - and insists "the moment for serious engagement has arrived".