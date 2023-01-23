Newspaper headlines: 'Zahawi faces sack' and 'killer posed as child'Published33 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Daily Mirror leads with Rishi Sunak's decision to order an investigation into Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi's tax affairs. The paper says the prime minister was unaware of a payment Mr Zahawi had made to settle a dispute with HMRC last summer while he was chancellor.Image caption, The PM would not have publicly backed Mr Zahawi if he had known the full story, the i says. It reports that the Tory chair will be asked to resign if he is found to have broken ethics rules. The paper features an interview with actress Helena Bonham Carter, who says women get "cut off" because they are "deemed too old".Image caption, But the Guardian says Mr Sunak is under growing pressure over whether or not he knew about the HMRC inquiry when he appointed Mr Zahawi to his cabinet. A source told the paper that Downing Street had been aware of a penalty as part of a settlement with HMRC when the PM appointed Mr Zahawi. However, No 10 denied the claim, the paper says.Image caption, The Financial Times says Mr Zahawi is fighting for his political life after Sunak ordered an ethics review into his tax affairs. The paper also reports that the government faces another ethics crisis with BBC chairman Richard Sharp under investigation over the process which led to his appointment.Image caption, The irreverent Daily Star says it considered buying a lettuce to pit against Mr Zahawi but decided it wasn't worthwhile because he "looks set for the chop".Image caption, The Times says Metropolitan Police recruits are still being accepted using mostly online assessments, raising concerns that rogue candidates could be missed. The Met told the paper it was re-introducing in-person interviews later this year.Image caption, The Daily Express reports that Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai, a 21-year-old man found guilty of murdering an aspiring Royal Marine, had previously killed two people in Serbia months before arriving in the UK. The paper says he told Border Force officers he was 14.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports Abdulrahimzai had an asylum application rejected in Norway before he was granted permission to stay in the UK in 2019. He claimed to be an unaccompanied child fleeing the Taliban, the paper says. Elsewhere, it reports China has the ability to spy on people in Britain through microchips embedded in laptops, cars, fridges and lightbulbs. A report sent to the government warned the technology poses a "wide-ranging" threat to UK national security.Image caption, In a showbiz exclusive, the Sun says Sara MacDonald, the wife of Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher, has filed for divorce. She has enlisted the help of Jenny Afia, a lawyer used by Prince Harry.Image caption, The Daily Mail carries an editorial by Boris Johnson, who asks why the West is waiting to give Ukraine weapons.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.PACE SETTER: The best dance music for your morning runRESTLESS NIGHT?: Joe Wicks and Dr Matthew Walker discuss the importance of sleep