Newspaper headlines: 'United against Putin' and 'baffling Brexit plan'Published1 hour agoBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Former Royal Navy chief Lord West tells the i that the West has "called Putin's bluff" after the US joined Germany, the UK and other governments in agreeing to send tanks to help bolster Ukraine's fight against Russia.Image caption, Aerospace company Lockheed Martin is prepared to meet demand for its F-16 aircraft as Ukraine's European allies debate sending fighter jets to Kyiv, the Financial Times says. The paper says the US government must approve sales or transfers to third countries of US-made fighter jets, meaning European countries would need support from the Biden administration.Image caption, The West has finally united to defend freedom, according to the Daily Mail. The paper's front page features an image of Volodymyr and Olena Zelensky on the Ukrainian president's 45th birthday yesterday.Image caption, "The world united against evil" is the headline on the Mirror's front page. The paper carries quotes from President Zelensky, who said he was "sincerely grateful" for the Western military support. Elsewhere, the paper reports that 1.3 million children in the UK are living in poverty.Image caption, The chairman of Marks & Spencer has described plans to ease post-Brexit trade as "baffling", the Daily Telegraph says. Archie Norman said proposals for solving the Northern Ireland Protocol stand-off could raise prices and give EU companies an advantage over British competitors.Image source, BBC SportImage caption, The Guardian reports that Dominic Raab is facing a broader bullying inquiry than initially anticipated, with at least two dozen formal complaints against him. The paper says government insiders believe the depth of the investigation means the deputy PM will struggle to survive in post. Mr Raab has vowed to "rebut and refute" the formal complaints.Image caption, The Daily Express reports on the death of a pensioner who had developed "severe hypothermia" and a chest infection because she was worried about the cost of heating her home. "How can this be the sad reality of our country?" the paper asks.Image caption, The Times says ministers are preparing to ban the sale and possession of laughing gas in plans to crack down on antisocial behaviour. Only those with a "legitimate reason" would have an exemption, the paper reports.Image caption, Prince Andrew has been kicked out of his Buckingham Palace apartment, the Sun reports. The Duke of York, who the paper claims likes to share his bed with five teddy bears, needs to find new digs when he stays in London, it says.Image caption, The Metro leads with comments from Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, who said the public can expect to see "two or three" police officers a week appear in court accused of serious crimes. Elsewhere, the paper warns velour boiler suits could be en vogue after actor Brad Pitt was spotted wearing an all-in-one on the streets of New York.Image caption, The Daily Star reports on a nuclear-powered space rocket that would allow astronauts to fly to Mars in 45 days - the same time it takes to get a straight answer from a minister, it jokes.