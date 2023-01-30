Newspaper headlines: Zahawi sacked and Putin's threat to kill Johnson

Image caption,

Boris Johnson also features on the front page of the Express. The paper reports on an interview with the BBC in which Johnson claimed that, following a trip he made to Ukrainian capital Kyiv shortly before the Russian invasion last February, Vladimir Putin threatened to assassinate him. He said the pair discussed the West's likely response to any invasion, including the threat of sanctions, but that the Russian president told him: "I don't want to hurt you, but with a missile it would only take a minute".