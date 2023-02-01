Newspaper headlines: Half a million to strike and 'Tories confront Hunt'

Image caption,

The industrial action is described as a "cynical walkout" by the Daily Mail, which hones in on the teachers' strike. Parents are being "left in limbo" due to head teachers not being informed if staff would be turning up for work, the paper says. It adds that up to 20,000 state schools in England and Wales are expected to close their doors to some or all of their pupils on Wednesday, meaning "at least seven million children face missing lessons".