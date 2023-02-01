Newspaper headlines: Half a million to strike and 'Tories confront Hunt'Published57 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The widespread industrial action taking place on Wednesday makes the lead story for several papers, including The Daily Telegraph which reports that striking teachers could "circumvent the rules" and still be paid for a day's work. More than 100,000 members of the National Education Union are expected to walk out in what the paper calls "the most disruptive teachers' strike in a decade". The main image on the front page is of Education Secretary Gillian Keegan who is quoted as reminding head teachers that any striking staff must not be paid.Image caption, The Guardian warns that "significant disruption" is predicted on Wednesday as up to half a million workers go on strike. Thousands of schools will shut, rail lines will close and border operations will be disrupted, it says, adding that unions say negotiations on ending industrial action are "going backwards".Image caption, The industrial action is described as a "cynical walkout" by the Daily Mail, which hones in on the teachers' strike. Parents are being "left in limbo" due to head teachers not being informed if staff would be turning up for work, the paper says. It adds that up to 20,000 state schools in England and Wales are expected to close their doors to some or all of their pupils on Wednesday, meaning "at least seven million children face missing lessons".Image caption, A day after the third anniversary of Brexit, The Times leads with news of a "breakthrough" over a Northern Ireland deal. It reports that Britain and the EU have "struck a customs deal" that could pave the way to ending years of post-Brexit wrangling over Northern Ireland. The paper also quotes an unnamed government source as saying that Brussels made concessions in paving the way for ending the impasse over the Northern Ireland protocol.Image caption, The Daily Express leads with new analysis on the cost of living crisis. It reports research from Kantar showing that grocery prices have risen by 16.7% year-on-year. This means that families are facing "the steepest rise in grocery prices since records began", including annual shopping bills "rocketing" by £788 this year, the paper reports.Image caption, The prospect of Ukraine joining the EU is the lead for the Financial Times. According to the paper, member states have warned Brussels "against giving Ukraine unrealistic expectations of joining the bloc rapidly". It comes ahead of a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and EU chiefs this week where he is reportedly expected to lobby for membership.Image caption, Turning to UK politics, the i reports that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is being "confronted" by "angry" Tory backbenchers over his refusal to cut taxes. Citing Tuesday's report from the IMF that the UK economy will likely shrink this year, some MPs are warning the chancellor that he can't wait until spring 2024 to introduce tax cuts. The paper also quotes advice from allies of former Prime Minister Liz Truss, who warn that targeted tax cuts are needed to "boost the UK's flagging economy".Image caption, The Daily Mirror reports on the bullying claims against Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab. Its lead story includes claims from civil servants that Mr Raab "behaved like an abusive partner who would 'belittle and demean' staff". Mr Raab, who is also the justice secretary, has denied any wrongdoing.Image caption, "They've made a bit of a woodcock-up" is the headline on the front page of Wednesday's Daily Star. The paper is referring to the suspension of a bird charity account on Twitter "because they keep talking about woodcocks". The Norfolk-based British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) says it lost access to its account during the Big Garden Birdwatch, with a representative calling it a "bit of a mystery" as to why the account has been locked.Image caption, And The Sun leads with the ongoing search for a woman who went missing while walking her dog in Lancashire last week. Nicola Bulley disappeared on Friday and police have since found her phone on a bench. The paper says Ms Bulley's partner broke the news to her two daughters over the weekend that their mother was "lost".OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH: Set in 1717, can hapless Stede Bonnet tame his motley crew?IT'S A LIVE-IN NIGHTMARE!: A gaggle of ghouls take residence in a haunted mansion