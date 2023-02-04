Newspaper headlines: 'Riddle of lost dog ball' and Johnson calls for tax cuts

Newspaper headlines: 'Riddle of lost dog ball' and Johnson calls for tax cutsPublished22 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Sun's front page is one of several which leads on the whereabouts of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, who has not been seen for a week. Police investigating the disappearance of the mother-of-two believe she fell into a river, the newspaper reports. The search for the 45-year-old continues.Image caption, A new HRT shortage has hit the UK, affecting two million women dependent on the treatment to manage their menopausal symptoms, i reports, with drug manufacturers "frustrated" by the "silence" from the government. In another exclusive, it reports that the Tories are struggling to recruit candidates amid fears of a "hammering" at the next election.Image caption, The Times claims that Rishi Sunak is "gearing up to battle with the courts" over plans to prevent migrants who have crossed the Channel in small boats from appealing their deportation. It also carries a photo of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, reporting that search teams had proven to be unsuccessful in their search on Friday night.Image caption, "We will never give up hoping," Nicola Bulley's partner tells the Mirror as a search for the missing woman continues. The newspaper also leads on a reported backlash to Jeremy Clarkson, adding that a Who Wants To Be A Millionaire special was axed after several women took issue with his newspaper column on the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.Image caption, The Daily Mail also meditates on Ms Bulley's whereabouts, reporting that the missing woman was believed to have gone into the river to fetch her dog's tennis ball. The rest of the front page is dedicated to a new series on memory, encouraging readers to learn about poor memory vs spotting the signs of dementia.Image caption, The Daily Express leads on former prime minister Boris Johnson's calls for tax cuts, which he believes could win the Conservatives the next election. The newspaper also considers the end of Happy Valley on Sunday evening, a show that drew in 11 million viewers to watch its penultimate episode.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads on government plans to widen the Online Safety Bill to outlaw misogyny online, including cyberstalking and sharing revenge porn. Similarly, it also reports on the case of Nicola Bulley, reporting that the 45-year-old may have toppled into the River Wyre by accident.Image caption, The FTSE 100 reached an all-time high on Friday, the Financial Times reports, with the index rising 6.1% in 2023 to date. It reports that Shell, the second-biggest group on the London market, gained by 43% last yearImage caption, The Daily Star's front page strikes a different note, reporting that the UK's seagull scourge pales in comparison to the "psycho owls" that are holding residents in the West Midlands hostage. It also reports on Jaswant Singh Chail, a 21-year-old who admitted to an intent to harm the late Queen when he entered the grounds of Windsor Castle with a crossbow.NIGHT OWL OR EARLY BIRD?: Why can't we all be morning people?WHAT IS AN AGLET?: Eight things you use every day but never knew their name