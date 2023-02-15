Newspaper headlines: 'UK to stand up to Putin' and Queen Consort's crown

Newspaper headlines: 'UK to stand up to Putin' and Queen Consort's crownPublished1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The lead story in the Financial Times says that, according to Western intelligence, Russia is massing aircraft within striking range of Ukraine, indicating that Moscow is preparing to escalate its attacks on the country as the one-year anniversary of the war approaches. The paper's main image shows Chinese President Xi Jinping welcoming his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi to Beijing, while an article at the bottom of the front page says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are discussing backdating the new year's pay award for NHS staff as part of efforts to end the wave of public sector strikes.Image caption, Russia's war in Ukraine is also the focus of the lead story in the Daily Express, which quotes army chiefs as saying they are "ready and able" to lead the response if Russia attacks a Nato ally. The paper also reports on the news that the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond will be not be used in the crowning of the Queen Consort, Camilla, during the coronation. She will instead be granted a crown that belonged to Queen Mary.Image caption, The Daily Mail also reports on the controversy around the Queen Consort's crown, saying she "sidestepped" the row over the Koh-i-Noor diamond, which India claims to be the rightful owner of. The paper also says that UK citizens should "worry more about Chinese CCTV cameras 6ft over their heads" than spy balloons.Image caption, Concerns around "Chinese-made cameras" is also the main story on the front page of the Guardian, which says British police are "leaving themselves open to spying by Beijing". The paper's main image shows a vigil in Liverpool for Brianna Ghey, a 16-year-old transgender girl who was stabbed to death over the weekend in a park in Cheshire.Image source, BBC SportImage caption, For the second day in a row, the Metro leads on the murder of Brianna Ghey, with its article saying that police are investigating whether her killing was a hate crime, having previously said there was no evidence to suggest it. The paper's main image shows the reunited pop band S-Club 7, who have announced they will tour this year to mark their 25th anniversary.Image caption, The Daily Star continues its focus on the spy balloon saga, having yesterday quoted the White House as ruling out extra-terrestrial involvement. Today it quotes ex-RAF chief Sir Michael Graydon as saying it "would be useful to find out what's actually in them before we get too excited". In comments that may or may not have been made exclusively to the paper, Hollywood alien ET is quoted as saying, "That's a good idea."Image caption, Inequality in the UK's health service is the focus of the I's main story, with a report saying that patients living in poorer parts of the country are less likely to be prescribed hormone replacement therapy (HRT), amid a widespread shortage. The paper says that doctors in wealthier regions are spending three times as much on menopause treatments as those in more deprived areas.Image caption, The Sun leads on what it says is a "dramatic twist" in the search for Nicola Bulley, with police being handed a "mystery 'stained' glove" found in the field where she was last seen. The paper includes a picture of the blue right-hand glove, which it says was found on a fallen tree branch.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads with a story on what it says are efforts by the government to deal with the issue of people missing work through sickness. According to the report, doctors are being told to sign fewer people off work with sickness and instead help them to remain in employment, to tackle people missing work with long-term sickness in the wake of Covid. The paper's main photo shows King Charles being presented with a rose as he greets members of the public in London's Trafalgar Square.Image caption, The Daily Mirror leads on the "agony and joy" of the parents of two sisters who have the gene disorder MLD. The paper reports on the fact that the younger sister, Teddi Shaw, has received the £3 million "miracle" cure, while it is "too late" for her older sister, Nala.Image caption, The lead image on the Times also looks at the case of Teddi Shaw, saying she is the first child to receive a cure on the NHS for a condition "that leaves youngsters unable to move". The paper's main story looks at the dynamics inside the Labour Party, with its leader Sir Keir Starmer reportedly telling "hard-left" MPs within the party either to back him or "quit the party".THE GOLD: Nail-biting drama based on the audacious Brink's-Mat heistLIFE-CHANGING DECLUTTERING: Stacey Solomon helps families transform their homes