Newspaper headlines: 'Braverman Bulley concerns' and 'PM's Brexit push'

Image caption, The Financial Times leads on apparent tensions within the Conservative Party as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks to strike a deal that will solve post-Brexit trading agreements in Northern Ireland. It says that Eurosceptics within the party are concerned he is going "too far to accommodate the EU". Its main image shows Ukrainian solders undergoing training in the UK, alongside an article that says that the country's war with Russia is draining munition stocks.Image caption, Efforts to reach an agreement on Northern Ireland also lead the Daily Telegraph, which reports on Sunak's trip to Belfast to discuss a deal, before he heads to Munich to meet French and German leaders, as well as those from the European Commission. The paper's main image shows actress Helena Bonham Carter at the funeral of designer Vivienne Westwood, while there is also an article on Home Secretary Suella Braverman raising concerns about the police's conduct in the search for Nicola Bulley.Image caption, It is a similar front page on the Times, which says Sunak is embarking on "frenetic diplomacy" to try and sell his Brexit deal to the Democratic Unionist Party. Alongside an image of Bulley, the paper also reports on the home secretary's concerns.Image caption, The Daily Mail also leads on the home secretary's concerns, reporting that Lancashire Police have referred themselves to the police watchdog over the contact they had with Bulley before her disappearance. The top of the paper displays an image of the model Kate Moss who, it says, led tributes to Vivienne Westwood.Image caption, "Just focus on finding Nikki" is the Metro's headline, with the paper focussing on comments made by Bulley's family who urged people not to make up "wild theories". Its front page also has a teaser for an apparent spoof of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by the cartoon comedy show South Park.Image caption, The Sun also leads on the search for Bulley, notably remarks by her family telling her not to be scared and to come home. The paper's front page also has a story about the apparent "roasting" of Prince Harry and his wife in a South Park cartoon skit.Image caption, It is a similar story in the Daily Express, which reports on the Bulley family's calls for the "appalling" speculation around her private life to be brought to an end. The paper also reports on the dementia diagnosis of actor Bruce Willis.Image caption, Kate Moss attending Westwood's funeral is the main image on the Guardian, which also reports that Nicola Sturgeon's "shock" resignation this week could delay efforts for Scottish independence by "at least five years".Image caption, "Obscene" profits for energy firm is the lead story on the I, which reports on calls made by MPs and poverty campaigners for Centrica - the owner of British Gas – to use its record billion-pound profits to "compensate vulnerable families" that have been forced on to prepayment energy meters. The paper's front page also previews an article that promises to reveal "bitter divisions" within the Scottish National Party that brought down Sturgeon.Image caption, The energy crisis is also the main story on the front of the Daily Mirror, which reports that an octogenarian widower has been forced to "raid his funeral fund" to pay a gas bill that has quadrupled this quarter. "How can this be right?" says its headline, which compares the man's plight with the billion-pound profits reported by Centrica.Image caption, The UK is in the grip of a "Zzzombie Apocalypse", according to the Daily Star, which says that the nation has poor sleeping patterns, and that the cost of living crisis is partly to blame. According to the paper, only a quarter of Brits get five hours' sleep and more than 90% wake in the middle of the night. Thirteen percent are too tired for "rumpy pumpy", the paper also says.