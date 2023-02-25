'PM to seal Brexit deal' and 'Ukraine's victory inevitable'

Image caption,

But the Times says the PM will push ahead with the deal as soon as Sunday as No 10 prepares to face a clash with Boris Johnson and Tory eurosceptics. Under the proposed changes, almost all checks and most paperwork on goods crossing the Irish Sea would be scrapped, it reports. The paper's main image is of Ukraine's President Zelensky on the anniversary of Russia's invasion, with his promise that victory is inevitable for his country if allies keep their pledges on military aid.