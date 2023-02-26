Rishi Sunak on Brexit deal and 'Tory anger over Charles'

By BBC News
Staff

The ongoing negotiations over a new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland is featured in many of Sunday's papers. In its lead story, the Sunday Telegraph says Rishi Sunak is set to ditch Boris Johnson's NI Protocol Bill, which gives the UK government the power to rip up parts of the current arrangement with the EU, as part of his new deal with Brussels. Writing for the paper, Mr Sunak says the Bill was always a "last resort".

And in an exclusive interview with the Sunday Times, Mr Sunak says the Brexit deal will finally "get the job done", despite Boris Johnson and other critics claiming the agreement risks "civil war". In an appeal to the eurosceptics in his party, the PM tells the paper the deal is not a threat to Brexit but about making sure "Brexit works in every part of the United Kingdom".
But the Mail on Sunday says tensions are growing within Mr Sunak's party over the talks, with some senior Tories accusing Downing Street of using King Charles to "schmooze" EU nations while the PM is negotiating the NI Protocol with Brussels.
One in 100 police officers in England and Wales faced criminal charges in last year, figures obtained by the Observer suggest. An investigation by the paper found the Police Federation received more than 1,300 claims for legal support from members facing criminal charges last year.
The Sunday Mirror features a plea from an 11 year old Ukrainian boy to Mr Sunak, asking to be reunited with his dad who is working in England. The paper says the boy and his mother have been offered accommodation in the UK via the Homes for Ukraine scheme, but their case is among thousands caught up in Home Office Red Tape.
The Sunday Express reveals details of a government crackdown on migrant lawyers suspected of "stringing out" asylum claims to maximise their own earnings.
"What the hell?!" the Daily Star Sunday asks, as it reports that devil worshippers have "gone woke" in a bid to appear more family friendly. Satanists have changed their logo and are holding bake off contests as part of their "cuddly makeover", the paper says.