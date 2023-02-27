Sunak to meet EU chief on Brexit deal and 'Italy tragedy'
Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland dominates many of Monday's papers, with several front pages featuring the EU's Ursula von der Leyen's visit to Britain. In its lead story, the Daily Express quotes Mr Sunak as saying the agreement is the "best for Britain".
