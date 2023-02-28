PM hails 'Brexit breakthrough' but 'tensions loom'

By BBC News
Staff

A deal reached between the UK and the European Union to amend the Northern Ireland protocol dominates Tuesday's front pages. The Guardian reports that the agreement, which will reduce checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, has been called a "decisive breakthrough" by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The paper adds that it came after four months of "intense negotiations".

The Times quotes Sunak declaring the deal "decisively better" than the one delivered by his predecessor, Boris Johnson. It reports the agreement will give the Stormont assembly an "emergency brake" on any new EU law affecting Northern Ireland and that it has won praise from a number of senior Brexit-backing Tory MPs.
Referencing Johnson's claim - made more than three years ago - that his own deal with the EU was "oven ready", the headline in the Metro reads: "You can put the oven on".
The DUP have "sounded a warning" over the claim that Stormont will be able to veto new European law, according to the i. The paper also says Johnson is weighing up whether to stage a public intervention as Sunak tries to sell the agreement to his backbenchers.
The Financial Times describes the agreement as a "turning point" but says many Eurosceptic Tories may wait to take their lead from the DUP, whose leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, told the Commons on Monday that there remained some "key issues of concern".
The Telegraph quotes Sunak praising von der Leyen's "vision in recognising the possibility of a new way forward" and von der Leyen saying she hopes the deal will open a "new chapter" for UK-EU relations. The paper also says that an expected backlash from Tory Eurosceptics has so far failed to materialise.
The Mail says that a feared Tory revolt over the deal "melted away" last night and speculates that Sunak might have "done the impossible" by addressing the issues with the existing agreement. Conservatives MPs David Davis, Dominic Raab, Steve Barclay, all former Brexit secretaries, have also written a joint article for the paper describing the deal as a "complete and utter game-changer".
