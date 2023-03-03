Newspaper headlines: MI5 Manchester failings and Hancock 'betrayed'

Image caption,

Dominating many of Friday's papers, The Guardian leads with the story on relatives of victims of the Manchester Arena attack accusing MI5 of failure. The head of the pubic inquiry into the bombing is quoted as saying that there was a "realistic possibility" that the attacker could have been stopped if the security service had acted more decisively on intelligence. The body said the agency had missed a "significant opportunity" to avert the terrorist incident, the paper reports.