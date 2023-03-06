Newspaper headlines: Law to stop small boats and Johnson 'to make dad a Sir'Published49 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A number of Tuesday's papers lead with government plans to reduce the number of people entering the UK by crossing the Channel in small boats. The Times says that, under the plans, there will be a cap on overall refugee numbers and the home secretary will have a legal duty to remove almost all asylum seekers who enter the country on small craft. It adds that duty will "take precedence over human rights and modern slavery claims".Image caption, "We will push human rights law to the limit," reads the headline in the Daily Mail. The paper says ministers have been advised that the proposals are lawful but "push the boundaries" of the European Convention on Human Rights. It adds that people arriving by illegal routes will be able to appeal against asylum decisions only once they have been deported, with exceptions made for children and the gravely ill.Image caption, Home Secretary Suella Braverman has told the Daily Express the government "owes it to the British people" to solve the issue of Channel crossings and that "Labour and others who oppose these measures are betraying hard-working Brits".Image caption, The i reports that senior Tories have said the plans may be unworkable because the UK will struggle to detain everyone crossing the Channel or find countries willing to accept deportees. The paper has spoken to a former cabinet minister who says Prime Minster Rishi Sunak is at risk of "overpromising and underdelivering".Image caption, Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock discussed blocking funding for a disability centre in order to persuade a Tory MP to back lockdown restrictions, according to the Telegraph. The move was discussed in some of the WhatsApp messages passed to the paper by journalist Isabel Oakeshott, the co-author of Mr Hancock's book and a vocal critic of lockdowns. Mr Hancock is said to have spoken to an aide about taking plans for the centre "off the table" if James Daly, MP for Bury North, went against the government on a key vote.Image caption, The Metro reports that 21-year-old Eve Smith, one of three people whose bodies went undiscovered for days after a car crash near Newport early on Saturday morning, is the second daughter her family have lost to a road accident. Smith's older sister, Xana Doyle, was reportedly killed in a collision caused by a drug and drink-driver in 2015.Image caption, Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has "sparked disbelief" by nominating his own father, former MEP Stanley Johnson, for a knighthood in his resignation honours list, according to the Daily Mirror. The paper quotes one MP saying Johnson is "making a mockery of the honours system" and says Rishi Sunak is being urged to block the award.Image caption, The Daily Star features the former prime minister, mocked up to look like the Godfather, telling Rishi Sunak: "I'll make you an offer you can't refuse... knight my dad". Stanley Johnson is also seen saying: "We're the Tory mafia".Image caption, More than 1,000 "super-emitter" sites "gushed" the greenhouse gas methane into the atmosphere in 2022, the Guardian reports. The paper says the worst single leak gave off gas at a rate equivalent to running 67 million cars and that methane emissions, which now account for 25% of global warming, may be the "biggest threat" to meeting the 1.5C warming target set by the Paris Agreement.Image caption, And the Financial Times reports that the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, is to meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen amid ongoing tensions between Beijing and Washington. The paper says McCarthy expressed a wish to visit Taiwan before becoming speaker, but that the pair have agreed to meet in the US because of Taiwanese security concerns. Following a visit to Taiwan by McCarthy's predecessor, Nancy Pelosi, China dispatched warships and military aircraft to the waters surrounding the island.DIFFICULT DILEMMAS: Lifting the lid on the heart-rending decisions doctors must makeDECADES OF DISHONESTY: Everyone has their own version of right and wrong...