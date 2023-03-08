Newspaper headlines: Foreign workers drive and Lilibet becomes princess

Image caption,

Gary Lineker has vowed he will "never be silenced" or stop speaking up for the rights of refugees, the Daily Mirror reports. The BBC said on Tuesday the Match of the Day host would be "spoken to" about impartiality following a tweet in which he said the government's asylum policy had been expressed in language "not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s". The Mirror points out the row comes not long after it emerged that BBC chairman Richard Sharp had helped former Prime Minister Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan.