Newspaper headlines: Foreign workers drive and Lilibet becomes princess

A variety of stories lead Thursday's papers.
The Times reports that ministers have a plan to combat any ruling by the European Court of Human Rights which tries to strike down plans to deport illegal migrants who cross the Channel in small boats. The paper says the government wants to avoid what it calls the "nuclear option" of pulling out of the court, and will instead prevaricate, delay, and even ignore rulings.
The i warns that the small boats legislation could damage the UK's relations with the EU, while the online edition of the Independent reports that staff working for Home Secretary Suella Braverman have told her the proposals will not work. The front page of the Daily Express claims the prime minister has already won a victory - by securing a deal with France's President Emmanuel Macron to increase patrols on French beaches.
According to the Daily Mail, Gary Lineker could be about to be fired by the BBC because of his tweet criticising the government's migration policy.
It says news staff are "boiling" with anger that he has flouted impartiality rules they have to follow. "I will never be silenced", is the headline on the front of the Daily Mirror, which says the Match of the Day host has vowed to continue speaking up - and it says his views flow from a genuine sense of compassion.
The Scottish Daily Mail leads with coverage of the first televised debate of the SNP leadership campaign. The paper says the legacy of outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was "trashed" by the three candidates - Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan. It described the tone of the debate as "vicious".
The Daily Telegraph reports that early drafts of a book about the pandemic by former Health Secretary Matt Hancock cast doubt on the Chinese government's official account about the origins of Covid-19.
The paper says Mr Hancock initially said the Chinese explanation - it was coincidence that the virus was first detected close to a government lab - "just doesn't fly" but was told by the Cabinet Office the comment risked "damaging national security".
A number of papers carry stories about Rishi Sunak's pledge to ensure young children are not receiving what campaigners say is "inappropriate" sex education at school. The Daily Mail has the details of a letter written by a group of Conservative MPs which outlines what it calls "disturbing materials" that it says children are "forced" to engage with. But teaching unions believe the review is politically motivated, according to the Guardian.
Boris Johnson privately warned Justice Secretary Dominic Raab about his conduct amid allegations of bullying, the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper calls it a "major development" in the investigation into Mr Raab's behaviour, which it says is understood to be in its final stages. Mr Raab has denied the allegations.
A number of front pages carry pictures of the Princess of Wales's first visit to the Irish Guards since being appointed the Regiment's Colonel last year. The Metro calls her the "Battle Princess" while the Daily Express says she showed her "true grit" while taking part in an exercise on Salisbury Plain.
