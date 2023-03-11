Newspaper headlines: BBC faces 'revolt' over Lineker as stars walk out

Image caption,

"Mutiny at BBC over Lineker red card" is how the Daily Mail sums up the story. The paper reports that Lineker was "dramatically" dropped from the sports programme "for his anti-Tory comments on social media". After the government outlined its plans to ban people arriving in the UK on small boats from claiming asylum, Mr Lineker called it an "immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s".