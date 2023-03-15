Newspaper headlines: 'Back to work budget' and 'Russia downs US drone'Published24 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Expectations for the Budget dominate Wednesday's papers. The Financial Times says the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, is set to unveil a "Budget for growth" and announce billions of pounds to boost business investment and bolster Britain's workforce. It adds that right-wing MPs have been told not to expect big tax cuts.Image caption, The i says that among measures to encourage people back to work will be 30 extra hours of childcare a week for one- and two-year-olds as well as more funding for the existing policy for three-year-olds. The paper says that UK childcare costs are among the highest in the world and that the plans are part of an effort to "take on Labour in a battle for bold childcare pledges at the next election".Image caption, The Mail says the chancellor's expected help for families is likely to be the "boldest policy offering" in the statement but that more support will also be provided to over-50s, the disabled and those on Universal Credit.Image caption, The childcare measures will also include an increase in the hourly rate paid to providers and a relaxation of mandated staff-to-child ratios to help reduce costs, the Times reports. It adds that among the policies to support businesses and households will be a one-year extension of the 5p cut in fuel duty and a three-month extension to the energy price guarantee limiting typical bills to £2,500.Image caption, The Guardian says the Budget is "expected to yield few surprises" but that the childcare policy could be Mr Hunt's "rabbit from the hat" moment. The paper's front page also includes a picture of Queen guitarist Brian May being knighted by the King at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for services to music and charity.Image source, BBC SportImage caption, Mr Hunt is "poised to trigger a backbench revolt" by going ahead with a corporation tax rise from 19% to 25%, according to the Telegraph. It quotes Conservative MPs branding the measure a "tax on jobs and growth" and saying it would have a "chilling effect on the whole economy".Image caption, The Mirror's front page says Britain is "crying out for help" and makes an appeal to the chancellor to "offer us all a brighter future by tackling inequality and child hunger and rewarding heroic key workers". A source has told the paper that the Budget will include "not a single penny" in extra cash for public sector staff.Image caption, Mr Hunt will offer a "carrot and stick to get Britain growing", says the Express. The paper reports that, as well as measures intended to boost the economy, "tough sanctions on benefits claimants" feature in the Budget.Image caption, The Metro leads on the news that a Russian fighter jet has reportedly downed a US spy drone over the Black Sea near Ukraine. The paper quotes US officials saying the attack risks "unintended escalation".Image caption, And the Star reports that adventurer and presenter Bear Grylls has said we should all be eating animal hearts, lungs and testicles if we want be healthier. The paper tells him: "Not today, thank you!"LOVE BOMBED: The incredible double life of a serial cheaterPROCRASTINATION STATION: We all procrastinate, but are all distractions bad?