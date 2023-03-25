Newspaper headlines: Headline 1 and Headline
- Published
The postponement of the King's first state visit - because of violent protests in France - dominates the front pages. The royal tour is axed after fears for the safety of the King, declares the Daily Express. Security sources tell the paper that the risks to the monarch and Camilla helped convince President Emmanuel Macron to call off the visit, after demonstrators against pension changes issued death threats.
"Chaos reigns in France," says the Times above a picture of smouldering heaps of rubbish in the centre of Paris. It says there were concerns that anti-Macron protesters would target a state banquet at Versailles, which was due to be given in the King's honour on Monday night.
The FT Weekend shows French riot police running past a fire during a demonstration alongside the words: "Is it time for the 6th Republic?"
"France falls into chaos as King's visit cancelled," reads the Daily Telegraph's headline. The paper thinks the decision has left the UK's "reset" with the EU in "disarray". It says the trip had been part of a government strategy to renew historic ties with Europe following Brexit.
The Daily Mail accuses the French president of surrendering to the mob. The paper say Mr Macron has been mocked over what it calls his "Marie Antoinette moment" - as he hid his "£2,100 watch" during a television interview.
The Sun is reporting that the former prime minister, Liz Truss, has nominated four of her closest political allies, who backed her mini-budget, for peerages, despite serving as PM for just 49 days and sparking a market meltdown. The Sun said former colleagues were angry at the idea, with one ex-adviser saying: "Liz's list of shame should be withdrawn."
i weekend says Ms Truss' resignation honours' list is expected to be approved. Labour's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, criticises what she calls "obscene rewards for failure". A spokesman for Ms Truss has declined to comment.
The Telegraph reports that migrants could be housed on disused ferries, as part of efforts to take asylum seekers out of hotels. According to the paper, Rishi Sunak is expected to make an announcement as early as next week. The Telegraph called it the "beginning of the end" of asylum hotels, which are being used to house more than 50,000 migrants at a cost of nearly £7m a day.
The Guardian focuses on concerns about school inspections in England, after a headteacher killed herself. Senior teachers tell the paper that "Ofsted's punishing inspection regime" is driving them out of the profession. Some talk of "overwhelming panic" affecting their physical and mental wellbeing. The chief inspector of schools in England, Amanda Spielman, has defended the need for inspections, but has said there's a "legitimate" debate to be had about removing grades from inspections.
The Daily Mirror carries a front page story of man who says he was so desperate to get dental treatment for severe toothache - he went to Ukraine. Richard Howe says he tried to book an appointment in Ely, in Cambridgeshire, but ended up having his teeth fixed in Kyiv. He tells the Mirror: "It just shows how much of a mess NHS dental care is right now."
