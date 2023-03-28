Newspaper headlines: 'Cruise ships and barges' to house migrants and 'fresh cash for NHS'Published10 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, "Ministers unveil plans to end hotel farce that's costing millions" says the Daily Mail as it reports on plans to house migrants on disused ships and ex-military bases. It reports sites include an Essex airfield and RAF Scampton - home to the Dambusters squadron in the Second World War. Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told a Cabinet meeting that the average cost of housing a migrant in a hotel had reached more than £6m a day in total, according to the paper.Image caption, The Times also leads on new plans for housing migrants and says ministers hope the plan will deter Channel crossings. The paper says it has been told ministers have procured an "accommodation barge" capable of holding hundreds of migrants and it is being refitted. It adds the immigration minister is expected to confirm plans to transfer about 3,000 migrants from hotels to RAF bases. The Times also features a new portrait of the King in a "relaxed mood wearing a bracelet that signifies his work on climate change".Image caption, The Financial Times leads on health insiders claiming Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will give £3bn in fresh cash to the NHS to help fund a pay deal "that ministers hoped would create a 'snowball effect' to end the wave of public sector strikes. The Treasury confirmed to the paper the health department would get more money but denied a £3bn cash injection had been agreed to cover the £4bn cost of the higher-than-expected pay deal. It comes as health workers begin to vote in trade union ballots on the government's pay offer, the report explains.Image caption, The Daily Express leads with the "shocking loss of faith" in the NHS after a British Social Attitudes Survey report suggests only 29% of respondents are satisfied with the health service.Image caption, The Metro reports on a review finding repeated cases of bullying and a toxic environment at University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) - one of England's largest NHS trusts. The paper quote the report saying seniors leaders at the trust were "overzealous and coercive".Image caption, The lead story in The Daily Telegraph says that the looming ban on the sale of new petrol cars in "chaos" after the EU watered down its own restrictions amid opposition from German carmakers. The paper says the EU will ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2035 but permit cars with internal combustion engines, as long as they burn carbon-neutral petrol alternatives. The Telegraph understands the British government is prepared to follow the EU's lead on allowing "e-fuels".Image caption, Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker features on the front of the i as it reports on the broadcaster winning a "landmark appeal" against HMRC, as a judge rules he did not avoid paying £4.9m in tax. The tax authority had pursued him over taxes on income from both the BBC and previous employer BT Sport, and argued he was an employee of both broadcasters. But a judge ruled Mr Lineker was a freelancer.Image caption, The Guardian reports its owner, the Scott Trust, has apologised for the role the newspaper's founders had in the transatlantic slave trade. The Trust said it will invest millions of pounds into a decade-long programme of restorative justice. Independent academic research revealed John Edward Taylor, who founded the Guardian in 1821, had links to cotton plantations through the textile industry.Image caption, "It's lovely to embrace David's daughter into our family," the wife of Sir David Jason has said after he revealed he has discovered a daughter he did not know he had. Lady Gill White tells the paper it was a "shock" to discover Sir David had another child 52-years-ago but she felt "very supportive" towards the pair.Image caption, "Don't call us boffins" headlines the Daily Star as it reports "boffin" falling out of favour with scientists at the Institute of Physics.HERBAL SLEEP AIDS: Do sleepy teas really work?'FOOD OF THE GODS': The fascinating history of Britain's favourite confectionery...