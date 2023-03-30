Newspaper headlines: 'Justice for Olivia' and 'lover shopped killer'

Image caption,

The Financial Times leads with China's warning to Europe to reject US demands to curb trade with Beijing. China's EU ambassador Fu Cong tells the FT Washington would "stop at nothing" to disrupt normal ties between the EU and China. The paper says the US has stepped up efforts to convince allies to "harden their approach towards China as relations between the two superpowers sour over Taiwan and Beijing's support for Russia." It also features a picture of new Scottish leader Humza Yousaf in his debut first minister's questions. It notes he could face an "early test" in a by-election in former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier's seat.