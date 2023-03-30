Newspaper headlines: 'Justice for Olivia' and 'lover shopped killer'Published49 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, "Olivia gun killer guilty" headlines the Metro as it reports on a jury finding a man guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, at her home in Liverpool. Thomas Cashman, 34, shot Olivia and her mother as he chased a fellow drug dealer into their home on 22 August last year. The paper reports there were "gasps and tears" from Olivia's mum Cheryl Korbel as the jury delivered its verdict. Metro also features smiling pictures of the King and calls him the "king of comedy" as he "charms the Germans" during his state visit.Image caption, The Daily Express splashes with a picture of a smiling Ms Korbel clutching a teddy bear crafted from Olivia's clothes. "Justice for Olivia", the paper writes. It adds she yelled "yes" after learning Cashman faces life in prison for murder.Image caption, A picture of a smiling Olivia holding a mini-golf club covers the centre of the Daily Telegraph. The paper headlines with a quote from Merseyside Police chief assistant chief constable Chris Green who said people who used recreational drugs needed to understand they were also responsible for the suffering caused to innocent people, like Olivia.Image caption, The Mirror also headlines with "Justice for Olivia". It highlights the "brave witness" who came forward to police to help "nail" gunman Cashman. A police officer said: "She showed incredible bravery."Image caption, "Monster whose only tears were for himself" writes the Daily Mail as it features a picture of Cashman in a "vile gun pose" with a waxwork of the late Queen. The father-of-two cried in the dock after being convicted, the paper writes.Image caption, "Lover shopped Olivia killer" says the Sun as it splashes on a picture of the moment drug dealer Cashman was arrested by armed police. The paper notes Cashman's ex-partner will go into a witness protection programme.Image caption, The i reports people in their 40s may have to work until they are 69 or even 70 if the government is to stay within spending guidelines in what it calls a "pension blow". It follows a statutory review released on Thursday which recommended capping state spending on pensions at 6% of GDP, it says. Metro explains if implemented it would raise pension age from 68 to 69 between 2046 and 2048.Image caption, The Times leads on plans to make graduates work for longer, to allow people in manual jobs to claim their state pension earlier. While a picture of Gwyneth Paltrow in court features on the front page. The actress was being sued over a skiing collision.Image caption, The Guardian reports families are facing a £700 hit with a wave of tax and price rises. It says April's increase in phone, water and other bills will add to the cost of living crisis, according to a study by economic consultancy CEBR.Image caption, The Financial Times leads with China's warning to Europe to reject US demands to curb trade with Beijing. China's EU ambassador Fu Cong tells the FT Washington would "stop at nothing" to disrupt normal ties between the EU and China. The paper says the US has stepped up efforts to convince allies to "harden their approach towards China as relations between the two superpowers sour over Taiwan and Beijing's support for Russia." It also features a picture of new Scottish leader Humza Yousaf in his debut first minister's questions. It notes he could face an "early test" in a by-election in former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier's seat.Image caption, A menacing robot features on the Daily Star's front page as it writes that artificial intelligence chatbots are "absolute amateurs" at popular word game Wordle.VICTORIAN EXAM PAPERS: Give your brain a workout with this 19th Century testGREAT EXPECTATIONS: A chilling take on a Dickens classic...