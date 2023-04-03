Newspaper headlines: Sunak on 'woke politics' and a big win for Comer

Image caption,

"Benefits Braverman" appears to be the Daily Mirror's new nickname for the home secretary. Suella Braverman is said to have claimed back nearly £25,000 in energy costs for her London home over five years. The paper acknowledges that this is within the rules but is not "in the spirit of them", according to a quote from a Liberal Democrat MP. A source close to Ms Braverman hits back, saying the minister has saved the taxpayer thousands by not renting a home in her constituency and instead staying with her parents.