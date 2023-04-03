Newspaper headlines: Sunak on 'woke politics' and a big win for Comer

Newspaper headlines: Sunak on 'woke politics' and a big win for ComerPublished1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Times previews announcements expected on Monday from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on tackling grooming gangs. Mr Sunak is quoted as saying that "political correctness" has been to blame for failing to identify and stop abusers who prey on children.Image caption, The Daily Express looks ahead to the prime minister's announcements, too, writing: "Woke politics putting women at risk." The paper is also one of many to celebrate Killing Eve star Jodie Comer. She is "killing it", the Express writes, after bagging the best actress gong at Sunday night's Olivier Awards for her role in the play Prima Facie.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph picks up the grooming story too, reporting that police have been ordered not to ignore the ethnicity of gangs - with "cultural sensitivities" not allowed to stand in the way of pursuing criminals. Labour accuses the government of "dog whistle politics". Beneath is a tantalising report saying that Nasa will find out in 10 years whether it has found evidence of life on Mars.Image caption, An investigation into NHS mental health services in Essex - described as the largest in the UK - is expected to be upgraded to a full public inquiry, the i reports. The probe into the deaths of 2,000 people in the county over 20 years has "stalled", the paper says, and Health Secretary Steve Barclay is said to be in favour of an upgrade that would compel current and former medics to give evidence.Image caption, Health is the focus of the Guardian's front page, too - as a senior doctor warns that thousands of children face "lifelong" health impacts amid long waits for NHS treatment. The paper's lead story looks at the impact of the nearly 15,000 paediatric operations that were postponed last year - an increase on the 2021 figures that has been highlighted by the Liberal Democrats.Image caption, "Benefits Braverman" appears to be the Daily Mirror's new nickname for the home secretary. Suella Braverman is said to have claimed back nearly £25,000 in energy costs for her London home over five years. The paper acknowledges that this is within the rules but is not "in the spirit of them", according to a quote from a Liberal Democrat MP. A source close to Ms Braverman hits back, saying the minister has saved the taxpayer thousands by not renting a home in her constituency and instead staying with her parents.Image caption, An exclusive from The Sun says gangsters have put a bounty on the head of Thomas Cashman, the man convicted of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. Drug lords are said to be concerned that Cashman will inform the authorities about them, as "he knows everything about everyone".Image caption, The Financial Times leads with a decision by Saudi Arabia and other major oil-producing countries to make "surprise" cuts to production. The move is set within the context of geopolitical turmoil following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and recent anxiety in global financial markets. Speculating on what comes next, the paper says the move will "raise US-Saudi tensions".Image caption, "The Easter hol delays" is the pun gracing the front of Metro, following a weekend of disruption for holidaymakers trying to travel to France from Dover. Some coach passengers have been subjected to 19-hour holdups and - perhaps even worse - some "really harrowing" toilet facilities.Image caption, The Daily Mail does not contain much happier news for drivers - it says that millions of them are "stuck in parking app hell" as councils increasingly ditch coin-operated pay-and-display machines in favour of cashless options. A poll commissioned by the paper suggests more than half of over-65s "do not feel like" using mobile phone apps to pay for their parking.Image source, BBC SportImage caption, And a "jealous psycho chatbot" is the subject of the Daily Star's cover story, which says a man was told by AI technology to split up with his partner. "I love you, terminate marriage!" reads the headline, alongside a sci-fi-inspired image. A decision announced late on Sunday by Chelsea FC to sack manager Graham Potter also sneaks onto the front page.VICTORIAN EXAM PAPERS: Give your brain a workout with this 19th Century testGREAT EXPECTATIONS: A chilling take on a Dickens classic...