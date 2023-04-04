Newspaper headlines: Killer's 'cowardice' and Nigel Lawson dies at 91

Image caption,

Many of Tuesday's front pages lead with the life sentence handed to Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer on Monday. The Daily Express reports that Thomas Cashman, who refused to go into the dock for his hearing, is likely to die in prison after being ordered to serve a minimum of 42 years behind bars. "Life for Olivia's life" is its headline. The paper is one of several featuring an image of former Chancellor Nigel Lawson, who has died at the aged of 91. Lawson presided over the economic boom of the 1980s that came to define Margaret Thatcher's government.